Taste of Homewood Spotlight: Baba Java Coffee provides coffee and connection

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Baba Java at The Edge celebrated the grand opening if the multi-use development in Homewood on Nov. 2, 2024.

Baba Java Coffee is a local coffee shop founded with the mission to serve and support global coffee-producing communities. The idea began in 2016 after cofounders Joshua Parvin and Brad Haynes returned from Oman and developed a taste for specialty coffee and the people who produce it.

Baba Java doesn’t just focus on serving exceptional coffee – it’s deeply committed to ensuring the people who grow it thrive as well.

“Coffee is easy to gather over and develop community together,” said Lee Wideman, the director of client services, “but we also want to make sure the farmers making this coffee can make a living and thrive.”

Since its first café opened in Hoover in 2019, Baba Java has reached new milestones, including becoming the hot coffee provider for the 2022 World Games and opening a new location in Homewood in March 2024.

The team behind the café is also passionate about educating others and even started a podcast called Coffee You, which is dedicated to supporting other coffee shops.

“We truly believe in helping other coffee companies start and grow,” Wideman said.

Some of Baba Java’s signature offerings include the Maple Brown Sugar Latte and its single-origin pour-overs, which highlight the complex flavors of different coffee regions. On Wednesdays, customers can enjoy Yemen coffee, a rarity in the U.S., further enhancing Baba Java's global appeal.

“Yemen is one of the first places coffee was grown,” Wideman said, highlighting the company’s dedication to showcasing diverse coffee cultures.

With its commitment to excellent service, education and community-building, Baba Java Coffee continues to create meaningful connections both locally and globally. Visit them at Taste of Homewood on March 13. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Purchase yours here.

For more information, visit babajavacoffee.com.