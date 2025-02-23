Spotlight: Soho Standard serves up local favorites for five years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Retail Association Soho Social Soho Social/Standard/Taco is one of the 15 businesses up for consideration for the Alabama Retail Association's 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year Customer's Choice Award in the medium-large sales volume category.

Founded by Dave Horn, the founder of Mudtown, and Taylor Hughes, Soho Standard was born out of a passion for quality dining.

When Soho Social expanded faster than expected, they decided to open Soho Standard next door in 2020, bringing the original flavors of Social’s menu to a new level. While Social provides an upbeat, kid-friendly environment, Standard offers a more relaxed dining experience.

“We wanted to create a space where people feel comfortable, excited, and welcomed,” Bridgett Alday, the general manager, says.

Soho Standard prides itself on high-end American cuisine without the distractions of TVs or sports, offering a refined yet inviting dining experience. The menu is ever-evolving, but some staples remain – most notably “The Char,” a beloved chicken entrée that has never left the lineup. Their happy hour snacks, especially the signature skewer (a mozzarella stick-inspired favorite), keep guests coming back for more.

In response to growing demand, Soho Standard expanded its offerings, adding brunch and opening on Sundays – now one of its busiest shifts. The restaurant has become a go-to spot for the local community, bringing together people from all walks of life.

“Our goal is simple: keep doing what we’re doing, and do it even better,” Alday affirms.

Whether it’s for a casual night out or a special holiday gathering, Soho Standard delivers dynamic cuisine with a staff that truly enjoys what they do – something customers can feel with every visit.

