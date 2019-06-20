SoHo Standard coming to former Market Table location

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Market Table Market Table closed in May 2017 and neighboring restaurant SoHo Social acquired the space, where they plan to open the upscale SoHo Standard.

The owners of SoHo Social plan to open a sister restaurant right next door, according to a press release today.

The new restaurant, located in the former Market Table storefront at the corner of 29th Avenue South and 19th Street South, will be called SoHo Standard. The release, shared by SoHo Social’s marketing firm McKelvey & Co., did not provide many details about the new brand but said it will feature a “simple, more upscale” menu and the atmosphere will be “relaxed, yet refined.”

The opening of SoHo Standard will be in September, according to the release, and more details will be shared as they get closer to opening.

Market Table, which offered a cafe, butcher and a selection of grocery goods and prepared meals, closed May 24 after two years in business.

Dave Horn and Taylor Hughes opened SoHo Social in February 2017. Their other restaurant experience includes The Ridge and Mudtown Eat & Drink in Vestavia Hills.

“We had always hoped to become one of Homewood’s favorite gathering places for friends and family. Over the last two and a half years, that hope has come to fruition. You are the reason SoHo Social is such a cool place to eat, drink and hang,” they said in the release.

SoHo Standard does not yet have an online presence, but more information about SoHo Social can be found at sohosocial.bar or facebook.com/sohosocialhomewood.