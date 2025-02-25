Taste of Homewood Spotlight: Shiki Birmingham celebrates 10 years as local favorite

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch. Shiki Sushi chef Rize Pujangga, owner and sushi chef Made Subrata and manager Ken Vidovic stand in front of the new restaurant in Hallman Hill.

For the past decade, Shiki Birmingham has been a cornerstone of the Homewood dining scene, offering a warm, family-friendly atmosphere and a menu filled with both classic and unique Asian-inspired dishes. Founded by a chef with a passion for cooking that dates back to 1998, the restaurant has built a loyal customer base, many of whom feel more like friends than patrons.

"Good food, good vibe, good people. When customers come to our restaurant, they will feel like visiting friends while they eat good meals," says the team at Shiki Birmingham. This welcoming philosophy has helped shape the restaurant into a beloved local gem.

Shiki Birmingham’s menu features a mix of popular dishes like pad thai and sushi, alongside unique offerings such as “Shiki Catfish,” served with a Thai ginger soy sauce, and “Opor Ayam,” chicken simmered in yellow curry sauce and herbs served with yellow rice. "The diversity of our menu is all over Asia; some of the dishes that we offer cannot be found at any other spots in Alabama,” they proudly share.

Looking ahead, Shiki Birmingham plans to introduce more inventive dishes and mark its 10-year anniversary with a special celebration later this year. They will be attending Taste of Homewood, where the restaurant plans on offering a unique dish, giving attendees a chance to experience its signature approach to food.

With a focus on community and customer experience, Shiki Birmingham continues to be a fixture in Homewood’s dining scene, where the goal is simple: make people feel welcome and ensure they leave happy.

Catch Shiki Birmingham at this year's Taste of Homewood event. Tickets for Taste of Homewood are available now for $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Purchase your tickets here.