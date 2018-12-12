Saw's opens 'watering hole' in Edgewood

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Saw's on the Side Saw's on the Side opened next to Saw's BBQ in December 2018.

A new restaurant concept called Saw's on the Side opened Monday, Dec. 10, in Edgewood.

The restaurant is located next door to Saw's BBQ, in the space previously occupied by Vinnie Bagg's and La Bamba. The Saw's family of restaurants includes the Southside location of Saw's BBQ, the Juke Joint in Crestline, the Soul Kitchen in Avondale and the food truck, Saw's Street Kitchen.

Bar manager Kyle Frantz said Saw's on the Side wants "to be a neighborhood watering hole that has great food." While opening next to Saw's BBQ was a great opportunity, he said, the new restaurant won't share a menu. It will be “a twist on the original.”

“We’re no barbecue over here. We won’t be smoking any meat. … That’s not what we’re trying to accomplish,” Frantz said.

Saw's on the Side offers three draft beers as well as canned options and full wine and liquor bars, Frantz said. The draft beers will rotate based on season and availability.

The menu includes a small selection of sandwiches, burgers and sides. Some items, like the Saw's Burger and the sweet tea chicken sandwich, will be familiar to patrons of Saw's Soul Kitchen, Frantz said. They may also offer wings in the future, he said.

Frantz said he wants to offer "a good drink at a good price" and will offer some $3 drafts every day, with other drink prices varying. He wants to base the food and drink menu selection on feedback from customers.

“We really want the community to come in and make it their own,” he said.

Saw's on the Side is located at 1006 Oxmoor Road and open Monday-Wednesday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit sawsbbq.com for more information about the Saw's family of restaurants.