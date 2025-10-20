Quick, cozy, and Southern: Paw Paw Patch delivers home-cooked goodness

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. 1113 Paw Paw Patch A meal at the Paw Paw Patch (clockwise from left): cornbread, jalapeño cornbread, fried okra, banana pudding, sweet tea, green lima beans, country-fried steak and gravy, home-style macaroni and cheese.

A good old-fashioned meat and three is a Southern staple for anyone looking for a good, hearty meal. Paw Paw Patch, a local comfort food diner and drive-through, has served Homewood a taste of home-cooked meals for over 40 years and continues to be a local favorite.

The beloved meat-and-three began as a small ice cream shop called the Dairy Shack in the early 1960s and was soon purchased by owner Joyce Melton and her family. Since then, the restaurant has continued to serve warm and tasty comfort food. Customers can find anything from slow-cooked Brussels sprouts to fried fish. Their daily specials offer two entrée choices along with a choice of two special vegetable sides. You can also choose from entrées offered daily such as crispy fried chicken, chopped hamburger steak with brown gravy, country fried steak with white rice and grilled chicken.

When visiting Paw Paw Patch, it’s hard to miss the pawpaw tree nestled in front of the cafeteria. According to Melton, that tree holds fond memories of her late father, who used to sing “Way Down Yonder in the Paw Paw Patch,” which inspired the restaurant’s theme.

You can find Paw Paw Patch at 410 Green Springs Highway in Homewood. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.