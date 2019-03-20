New restaurant Tostadas to replace Jackson's Bistro

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Jackson's Bar and Bistro Tostadas is replacing Jackson's Bar & Bistro, which closed in March.

Jackson's Bar & Bistro closed its doors on 28th Avenue South in March, but a new restaurant plans to open there next month.

Hal Craig is the owner of Tostadas, a new Mexican food concept that has signed a lease for 1831 28th Ave. S. in SoHo. Craig has spent a lifetime in the food industry, most recently through working for Sysco, and he said he is "excited about earning the trust of the community" with the new restuarant.

Tostadas will be inspired by Mexican street food with creative twists by the chefs, Craig said. The menu includes tapas, tostadas and plates featuring quesadillas, burritos, fajitas, Mexican lasagna and more.

A couple specialty items on the menu include street corn queso and a tostada with spicy pimento cheese, Conecuh sausage and Wickle's Pickles. The menu is mostly in the $8-$15 range.

There will also be a variety of margaritas, cocktails and some brunch items for Saturdays and Sundays. Tostadas will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, Craig said.

Craig said he and his wife looked at other spots but Jackson's was the right place and he feels "privileged" to be there. Craig also helped open the Mama Goldberg's location on 18th Street South about a decade ago.

Though food service is trending toward delivery and take-home meals, Craig said he envisions Tostadas as a spot for families, cocktail nights, events and more.

"We wanted to open a space where people could still gather," he said.

The Homewood Star has reached out to Tom Sheffer, the owner of Jackson's Bar & Bistro, to find out why the restaurant closed. The Jackson's location in Nashville closed last August, according to an article in the Tennessean.

Craig said Jackson's was one of his customers at Sysco, which is how he learned the restaurant would be closing. Since then, he has been repainting to brighten up the place and get it ready for opening.

However, one mainstay of Jackson's will live on in the Tostadas menu: the verde dip. It was such a favorite, Craig said, that he wanted to continue serving it.

Craig is anticipating a mid- or late-April opening.