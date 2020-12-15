Neighborhood-owned ice cream shop, Neighbors, coming to West Homewood

× Expand Rendering courtesy of Michael Eady. Neighbors West Homewood will serve a variety of flavors of ice cream, candy and other sweets.

Neighbors West Homewood, a new neighborhood-owned ice cream shop concept, recently signed a lease to join the newly renovated Westwood Shopping Center.

Over 10 West Homewood families came together to start the business. The shop will serve a variety of flavors of ice cream, candy and other sweets.

The shop was a collaboration of ideas from several families who desired to add a business that would bring more value to the neighborhood and positively impact the community.

“We’re excited to bring a local ice cream shop back to the West Homewood neighborhood,” said Michael Eady, spokesperson for the ownership group. “However, we’re most excited to have an ownership group that properly represents the true diversity of our neighborhood. Each of the families investing in this business desires to serve our neighbors well and recruit others to eat, shop and live in West Homewood.”

The following families own Neighbors: John and Leslie McElheny, Will and Jana Flinkow, Payton and Heather Junkin, Paul and Apryl Simmons, Jonathan and Maria Fleisher, Carlos and Mercedes Alemán, Bernard and Stephanie Mays, Michael and Sarah Beth Eady, Christopher and Jenna Bailey, David and Rebekah Ytterberg, Andrew and Trista Wolverton, Erik and Lauren Gibson, Johnny and Courtney Grimes, Brittany and Robert Sturdivant, Matt and Amanda Leach and JW and Becky Carpenter.

“I haven’t been this excited about a new tenant for one of our properties in a long time,” said Derek Waltchack, owner of the Westwood Shopping Center. “Micheal Eady has a strong business and branding background. I can’t wait to bring my kids to Neighbors, West Homewood. I love how he’s involved the West Homewood neighborhood in the ownership. This could be a new model for retailers going forward.”

Neighbors plans to open in early 2021 once construction and renovations to the former Magic City Sweet Ice space are complete.

— Submitted by Michael Eady