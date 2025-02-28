Taste of Homewood Spotlight: How Frothy Monkey Creates a Home in Homewood

Nestled in the heart of Homewood, Frothy Monkey has evolved beyond its Nashville coffee shop roots to become a beloved all-day café. Its story began when the current owner, Ryan Pruitt, once a musician and an employee of the original shop, took a leap of faith by purchasing the business. His vision? "To create a welcoming space where hospitality is more than just a service – it’s an experience."

Frothy Monkey has a commitment to community involvement. "We do everything we can to give back," Matt Poss, the general manager of the Homewood location, shared. "We've worked with the local food banks, and this summer, we’re finding ways to help kids who rely on school meals have access to food when school is out."

On the menu, the Farm Breakfast remains a top seller, for its high-quality, flavorful eggs. "Honestly, I think it's where we source our eggs. Our eggs are rich, full of flavor," Matt noted. Because of its popularity, the Shrimp & Grits dish has moved to the all-day menu, while the Loaded Biscuits & Chorizo Gravy have become a personal favorite among the staff. Beyond breakfast, Frothy Monkey offers unique experiences like Wine Out Wednesdays, featuring curated wine flights and charcuterie, and Family Night Out on Tuesdays, complete with discounted kids’ meals and games. "We try to be unique when sourcing our wines. We want to offer something you're not going to find everywhere," they explained.

Looking ahead, the café aims to deepen its community engagement and educate customers on its carefully sourced coffee. "Coffee is just better when you know where it comes from," Matt emphasized. With a focus on fostering regulars and maintaining a positive work environment, Frothy Monkey continues to shape its identity as a place where people don’t just stop for a cup of coffee – they stay for the connection. "We love our regulars. We try to build personal relationships with everyone who comes here."

As Homewood’s food scene grows, Frothy Monkey’s dedication to quality, inclusivity, and community ensures it remains a cornerstone of the neighborhood.

Catch Frothy Monkey at Taste of Homewood on March 13. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Purchase your tickets here.

For more information, visit frothymonkey.com.