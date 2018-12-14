Mark’s Joint opens on 18th Street

× 1 of 3 Expand Sydney Cromwell Mark's Joint Backyard BBQ offers a menu of barbecue classics such as brisket, pork shoulder and ribs, as well as salads, nachos, tacos and southern side options. × 2 of 3 Expand Sydney Cromwell Mark's Joint Backyard BBQ has opened on 18th Street South, in the former home of Urban Cookhouse. × 3 of 3 Expand Sydney Cromwell Mark's Joint Backyard BBQ offers a menu of barbecue classics such as brisket, pork shoulder and ribs, as well as salads, nachos, tacos and southern side options. Prev Next

A brand new barbecue joint has opened its doors on 18th Street South for its first day of business.

Mark’s Joint Backyard BBQ, the creation of Mark Snyder, held a family and friends night on Thursday, Dec. 13, and opened to the public on Dec. 14, offering a menu of barbecue classics with a few unconventional additions.

The restaurant serves plates of brisket, pork shoulder, white barbecue, spare ribs, smoked sausage or nachos, and the sandwich menu includes similar ingredients as well as ahi tuna sliders, a chicken salad sandwich, a sausage dog and tacos. There are also salads and classic southern sides, such as hash brown casserole, deviled eggs, slaw or fried okra.

Bright pink benches and a chalkboard wall — featuring local team logos and an illustration of Vulcan, among other drawings — have replaced the decor of Urban Cookhouse, which formerly occupied the storefront at 2846 18th St. S. before moving to 29th Avenue South in 2017.

Snyder said the first night of business was strong and he was looking forward to welcoming more first-time customers to his restaurant.

While this is his first time as a restaurateur, Snyder did help his brother and sister-in-law, David and Andrea Snyder, launch Urban Cookhouse in 2010.

Menu prices range from $9 to $15 for entrees and $2 for sides.

Mark’s Joint is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and will offer catering and bake-at-home dishes for pickup. Learn more about the restaurant at marksjoint.com.