Local restaurants plan Easter specials for this weekend

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Local community members attend the Crestline Egg Hunt on March 31, 2018. Children picked up 4,000 eggs in a matter of moments and were able to greet baby goats and take pictures with the Easter bunny.

Easter is this weekend on April 4. Do you know what you'll be eating?

These restaurants are all located in Homewood and are serving up something special for Easter.

IRONWOOD KITCHEN & COCKTAILS

The Valley Hotel's new restaurant concept is having a special Easter menu on Easter Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. These specials are offered in addition to Ironwood's everyday menu.

Easter Brunch menu:

Oyster Shooters : Choose Between Vodka and Cucumber, Tequila and Lime, Prosecco and Peach, or Gin and Juice (must be 21 or older)

Chicken and Waffles - $14.00 - Crispy Boneless Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Waffle, Smoked Bacon, Warm Maple-Roasted Jalapeno Drizzle

$14.00 - Crispy Boneless Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Waffle, Smoked Bacon, Warm Maple-Roasted Jalapeno Drizzle Smoked Duck and Fontina Omelet - $15.00 - Crispy Fingerling Potato, Bourbon Wild Mushrooms

$15.00 - Crispy Fingerling Potato, Bourbon Wild Mushrooms Gulf Shrimp and Grits - $15.00 - Conecuh Sausage, McEwan & Sons Grits, Farm Egg

$15.00 - Conecuh Sausage, McEwan & Sons Grits, Farm Egg Iron City Frittata - $16.00 - Crispy Gulf Oysters, Confit Potato, Roasted Jalapeno Aioli, Sundried Tomato, Aged Cheddar

Reservations are recommended but not required. Guests can reserve a table on OpenTable.

BIG SPOON CREAMERY

Big Spoon Creamery is adding an Easter-themed flavor of ice cream for the holiday.

Peeps ice cream is a marshmallow-flavored ice cream dyed pink. Customers can order this flavor by itself or pair it with Big Spoon's recommendations: Fresh Mint Chip and Cookies 'n Cream.

Visit bigspooncreamery.com for more information.

ASH

Ash is a wood-fired, locally sourced restaurant owned by Mark Driskill, who lives in West Homewood in walking distance from the establishment. Ash is serving an Easter take-home menu with options to feed as few as six and as many as 20.

Includes:

Mac and cheese

Green bean casserole

Spring potato salad

Tangy red cabbage and beet stew

Spring salad

Raspberry white chocolate bread pudding

Price: $25 for half pan (feed 6-8) and $45 for full pan (feeds 16-20)

Optional: Deviled eggs: $12 for one dozen or $24 for two dozen

Email orders to orders@ashhomewood.com with Easter Dinner in the subject line.

Orders should be placed by noon Thursday, April 1. Orders can be picked up between 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

COOKIE FIX

One of Homewood’s most popular bakeries is adding some Easter sweets to its menu.

For $22, customers can order the Easter 6-Pack, which includes

Half Dipped Chocolate Chip with Easter Sprinkles

Easter M&M Chocolate Chip

Tea Cake with Lemon Glaze and Strawberry Crisp Pearls

Chocolate Decadence

Lemon Blondie

Chocolate Chip with a chunk

Cookie Fix is also offering two 13-inch cookie cakes for $42 each. One cookie cake is decorated with a cross made of icing and an icing border. The other also has an icing border and is also topped with Cadbury milk chocolate eggs.

Visit cookiefix.com to order online.

URBAN COOKHOUSE

Urban Cookhouse is serving small Easter meals for groups of five or large meals for groups of 10. Orders are due before noon April 1.

Choose one protein:

Thick sliced smoked turkey

Pineapple Ham

Chipotle braised pork

Choose two sides:

Hash brown casserole

Deviled eggs

Hot cheddar pasta

Roasted vegetables

Broccoli salad

Garden salad

Customers also choose between orange or yeast rolls. Meals are available ready to eat or to heat at home,

The following add ons are also available:

Pan of brown sugar brownies

Whole chocolate pie

Dozen Millie Ray's orange rolls

Spiced pecans

Gallon or half gallon of unsweet tea

Gallon or half gallon of sweet tea

Gallon or half gallon of strawberry lemonade

Price: $50 for small meal that serves 5 people. $100 for large meal that serves 10 people.

Order online at uc-birmingham.com.

ROLLS.

Two Easter-themed menu items are available at Rolls, which is a bakery that opened a new location in Homewood last month.

Raegan's Bunny Rolls, $9, are cinnamon rolls in the shape of rabbits and topped with icing and sprinkles. Two rolls are included.

Also available are Easter OG Rolls, $13.50, which are signature cinnamon rolls topped with festive springtime sprinkles. Baked and frozen rolls are available.

Order online at rolls-homewood.myshopify.com.

SAVAGE'S BAKERY

This longtime Homewood bakery has the following Easter-themed treats:

Assorted Easter sandtart cookies

Iced bunny cookies

Assorted iced egg cookies

Iced peeps cookies

Iced cross cookies

Visit shopsavagesbakery.com for more information.

SORELLE

Sorelle, which is a locally owned catering company, has a special Easter menu this week.

Appetizer: Roasted red pepper relish dip with goat cheese, basil and crackers (Small $15, Large $20)

Entrees:

Apricot thyme stuffed pork loin and mashed potatoes ($14.50 feeds two; $27 feeds four; $39 feeds six)

Veggie bowl with mashed potato, pan-fried corn, grilled asparagus and ginger roasted carrots

Grilled ginger-lime chicken with cilantro aioli and confetti rice ($13.50 feeds two, $25 feeds four, $39 feeds six)

Grilled herbed pork tenderloin slider with chili fig aioli on a continental bun ($42 for dozen, $21 for half dozen)

Ginger lime chicken with cilantro aioli on a Hawaiian roll ($29 for dozen, $15 for half dozen)

Cottage pie ($19 for two; $36 for four; $53 for six)

Chicken pot pie ($14 for two; $27 for four; $39 for six)

Quiche or Frittata ($30 for six)

Sides ($13-22 for four-six)

Grilled asparagus

Roasted brussels adn butternut

Ginger roasted carrots

Pan-fried corn

Green beans with carmelized shallots

Salads:

Classic caeser salad

Classic wedge salad

The purple salad

The blue salad

The red salad

The orange salad

Creamy orzo salad with black beans and corn

Sweet potato salad

Coup de Gras:

Original cheesecake ($45 or $5 per slice)

Gluten-free cheesecake ($62)

Call 205-914-0388 or visit 2911 Linden Ave. to order.

MEALS BY MISTY

Meals By Misty is a new business in Homewood, and they're open just in time to serve customers an Easter spread that feeds a family of five for $76.50.

Choose one entree:

Pork tenderloin with cherry rosemary glaze

Sweet spiral ham with brown sugar glaze

Choose two sides:

Garlic butter roasted potatoes and carrots

Squash casserole

Cornbread dressing

Macaroni and cheese

Green bean almondine

Choose one sweet:

Lemon pie

Peanut butter pie

Bread pudding

Optional breakfast add ons:

Loaded breakfast casserole

Sausage balls

Orange rolls

Spinach and feta quiche

Additional optional add ons:

Potato salad

Broccoli salad

Chicken salad

Pimento & cheese

Grape Salad

Watergate salad

Yeast rolls (two dozen)

Pick up dates: April 1-3

Order online at mealsbymisty.com or call 205-508-5993.