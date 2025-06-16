Kirstyn Bielawa brings fire, finesse to Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Executive Chef Kirstyn Bielawa brings over 20 years of experience in the kitchen to her new role at Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails. Photo by Sarah Owens

Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails is blazing into a new era under the leadership of executive chef Kirstyn Bielawa. With a blend of mentorship, culinary innovation and a menu rooted in Birmingham’s industrial heritage, Bielawa is redefining the Homewood dining experience — one flame-kissed dish at a time.

A seasoned chef with more than 20 years of experience, Bielawa’s culinary journey began early. “My grandmother was sick when I was in fourth grade, and I had to cook,” she said. “I come from an Italian family, so on that side, we’re always cooking. And from there, I just fell in love with it. I was always putting dinners on the table, going shopping with my mom, and by the time I got to high school I was in the culinary program and went on to culinary team, and then I went to college. So from there, it’s just I don’t know what else to do with my life.”

Her career has taken her through kitchens in California and Tennessee, shaped by mentors like Thomas Keller, who emphasized discipline and curiosity. Now she brings that depth to Ironwood — and breaks ground as Valor Hospitality and SAVOR’s first female executive chef.

“This relaunch is about more than just introducing a new menu — it’s about rekindling a sense of comfort, connection and community,” Bielawa said. “Rooted in the rich traditions of Southern cuisine and brought to life through open-fired cooking, every dish is crafted with purpose and heart.”

Ironwood’s new fire-inspired concept goes beyond aesthetics. It’s a philosophy reflected in dishes with subtle smoked elements — from new woods under the grill to paprika in the mint chimichurri and chili crisps — celebrating both Southern tradition and modern creativity.

New signature items include lamb lollipops, fresh pastas made in house and a bison strip steak that showcases Bielawa’s love for game meats. A standout for her? “The pork belly bites are really good. We do an 18-hour brine on that, we do our barbecue sauce,” she said. “They’re very crispy. They’re delicious.”

Her impact is also felt in the kitchen culture. “I’m very pleased with the way the menu has been executed and the way that the team has taken on the role, and very much have looked forward to doing a menu like this,” Bielawa said. “They have been out of their comfort zone in what they’re doing, and it’s a nice change. You see their smiles, and they’re lighting up as they keep learning. It’s exciting to see.”

Ironwood’s transformation extends to its ambiance — complete with a refined interior, craft-forward bar and a patio with fire pits for relaxed, open-air dining. The beverage menu features seasonal cocktails, local brews and non-alcoholic options for all tastes.

“This new chapter of Ironwood is set to reinvent what contemporary dining in Homewood can be,” said Danny Hiatt, general manager of The Valley Hotel. “This innovative concept celebrates our Southern hospitality roots and cultivates a sophisticated place of craft that fuels a fresh and community-centered atmosphere.”

With fire in the kitchen and passion at the helm, Kirstyn Bielawa is building a new culinary legacy — where bold flavors, mentorship and a sense of belonging take center stage in the heart of Homewood.