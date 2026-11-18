× Expand Photo courtesy of Jinsei Hand rolls from Jinsei’s new temaki bar, developed with chef Paul Qui. The restaurant reopens in Homewood’s SoHo Square with a redesigned dining room and daily half-price happy hours. Photo courtesy of Jinsei.

Jinsei Sushi Bar and Lounge reopens Thursday, Nov. 19 in Homewood’s SoHo Square under founder John Cassimus and his wife, Lexi Cassimus, following a full renovation of the space.

Cassimus opened Jinsei in 2006 and sold the Birmingham restaurant in 2018. When it closed in July, Lexi pushed to bring it back.

“She felt strongly that Birmingham needed Jinsei, that our longtime customers deserved to have it back, and that there was still a place in this city for a truly exceptional Japanese restaurant,” Cassimus said. “I looked at her and said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Lexi led the redesign with Whitney Tingle of Adams Gerndt Design Group. The new menu was developed with Paul Qui, a James Beard Award winner and “Top Chef” champion. It keeps Jinsei classics such as the Kadoma Tuna and tempura green beans and adds a hand-roll bar of 11 open-faced temaki, crudo and hot plates including a wagyu striploin. Bluefin tuna is delivered whole and broken down in-house each week.

The restaurant runs two half-price happy hours daily, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and from 9 p.m. until close, with every hand roll, snack and crudo discounted 50% along with select cocktails, wine and sake.

“Great restaurants should be places people can enjoy regularly, not just on special occasions,” Cassimus said.

The Cassimus family’s ties to Homewood go back to 1995, when John’s parents, Zoë and Marcus Cassimus, founded Zoë’s Kitchen there. John and Lexi now run Zozo’s Kitchen, a fast-casual concept with three locations and a Hoover restaurant opening in December.

Jinsei is at 1830 29th Ave. S., Suite 125, and will be open daily from 4 p.m. Reservations are available through OpenTable or by calling 205-802-1440.