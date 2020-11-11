Jack's celebrating restaurant's 60th birthday at Homewood location

× Expand Photos courtesy of Tim Hollis. jacks The original Jack’s restaurant in Homewood.

Jack's Family Restaurants turns 60 this year, and the fast food restaurant chain is celebrating with a birthday party at the Homewood location, where the restaurant was founded in 1960.

The birthday celebration is Nov. 17 from 2-10 p.m. at 2831 19th St S. The restaurant will also offer $1 burgers at all 200 Jack's locations that day starting at 2 p.m.

"Founded in 1960 in Homewood, Alabama, Jack’s Family Restaurants started as Jack’s Hamburgers in a walk-up hamburger stand that served burgers, fries, sodas and shakes and has now grown to almost 200 locations in four states in the South," the company said in a press release. "Jack’s serves its guests quality food with an emphasis on community involvement and charitable giving."

Visit eatatjacks.com for more information.