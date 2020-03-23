Hero Doughnuts and Buns announces plans to open in downtown space

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hero Doughnuts A variety of doughnuts are displayed as guests make their orders at Hero Doughnuts on Central Avenue in Homewood on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Hero Doughnuts will be opening a new location in Trussville in the coming months. Photo by Erin Nelson

In light of “recent circumstances,” Mile End Deli — located downtown next to Railroad Park — announced on Facebook their plans to close permanently and reopen as Hero Doughnuts and Buns.

“We will be very happy to fill the building with families, neighborhood residents and visitors to Railroad Park and Birmingham as soon as we can,” read a March 23 Facebook post. “Our goal is to utilize this time—during the Covid-19 outbreak—to build a place that is cheerful and welcoming and will be a space that encourages you to share time and good food with friends, family and strangers alike.”

Hero Doughnuts and Buns began in Homewood two years ago and is in the same restaurant group as Mile End Deli. Hero is eyeing rapid expansion this year with plans to also open in Trussville and in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia.

Mile End Deli served classic Jewish comfort food and was modeled after delicatessens found in Montreal’s Mile End neighborhood, the restaurant’s website reads. The Birmingham location opened in 2019.

Other restaurants in the Pihakis Restaurant Group are Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant and Big Bad Breakfast.

“Pihakis Restaurant Group brands … are restaurants with menus that celebrate great food, born from regional traditions, in approachable and fun spaces that uplift family businesses and create opportunity for growth and great work environments,” said the Facebook post.

For more information, visit herodoughnutsandbuns.com.