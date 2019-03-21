Grocery Brewpub to replace Red Hills Brewing

× Expand Sydney Cromwell

The Grocery Brewpub has announced plans to open in the former Red Hills Brewing Company space on April 2.

According to a press release, Off the Hook food truck operator Rayford Cook will run the brewpub, which is named for the former grocery store that once occupied the space at 2823 Central Ave. Suite 107.

The Grocery Brewpub got its alcohol and brewing licenses from the city in March and will feature 24 rotating craft beer taps. The taps will include beers brewed on-site, selections from other local breweries and "a variety of hard to find craft brews from across the country," according to the release.

The brewpub will also serve food, cocktails and wines. It will be open seven days a week, though hours have not been announced.

Red Hills Brewing had closed its doors in December after two years of business, but the official announcement of its closing came on March 19 via Facebook.

The grand opening of The Grocery Brewpub will start at 4 p.m. on April 2. Visit thegrocerybrewpub.com and facebook.com/redhillsbrewing for more information.