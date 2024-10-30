Get to know: Baba Java cafe manager Christopher Tickell

Christopher Tickell is a cafe manager at the new Baba Java Coffee location at The Edge. In this interview, he shares what his favorite menu item is and why working in coffeeshop made sense for him.

Q: Tell us briefly about the restaurant.

A: Hey guys, we just opened up a new shop—Aug. 23, actually. We are a locally-owned, locally-roasted, farm-to-cup specialty coffee shop. Everything is roasted in-house and is provided to our other locations around town.

We have recently also partnered up with Popbar, making specialty pops: gelato pops, sorbetto pops and yogurt pops. All fantastic, and great compliments to coffee.

If you're interested, come check us out.

Q: What is your favorite item on the menu and why?

A: My favorite menu item? Which one? Gotta be the honey habanero latte. Definitely got a little spice to it. Definitely a little pep in your step when it's combined with that coffee. So, ten out of ten; would recommend.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: Our goal is excellent coffee, excellent education and excellent customer service.

Q: How’d you get started in the industry?

A: Well, long story short: spent a decade in customer service and a decade drinking coffee, so about time I combined the two and made a career out of it.

Q: What’s your favorite part about working in the industry?

A: All right, so my favorite part about working in this industry, other than the fact that it keeps me awake, is probably just the community. There's always something going on. Always good people to be around, and you get to share those moments while holding a good cup of coffee. It's sort of like icing on the cake; they're made to be together.

Q: Anything new or upcoming we should know?

A: All right, Baba Java Edge: there's something going on every weekend. Football games to watch parties; TV shows, sitcoms and concerts.

Check us out on socials: Baba Java Coffee.