Foo Hai now open

× Expand Submitted Foo Hai Foo Hai is now open in Homewood.

Foo Hai Handmade Noodles & Dumplings has opened in Homewood, pulling noodles and folding dumplings by hand.

The menu leans Sichuan. Scallion pancakes come layered and griddled; sweet-and-sour pork ribs arrive lacquered dark. Dandan beef carries the region's ma la signature — dried chili heat trailed by the cold tingle of Sichuan peppercorn. A braised chicken hot pot holds its heat at the table. Brown sugar rice cakes finish chewy and dark. The kitchen also runs specials that don't appear at its Atlanta counterpart.

The restaurant is located at 1903 29th Ave. S., Suite 101, at 19th Street South. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.