Fast-casual restaurant with local owners coming to Edgewood Station

Edgewood Station Edgewood Station, 1017 Oxmoor Road

Edgewood Station will be fully occupied again this year, as commercial real estate firm Shannon Waltchack has announced a new tenant for the third retail space in the building.

A new fast-casual restaurant named Greenhouse, owned and operated by local chefs Bray and Mary Claire Britton, has signed a lease for the former Mason Dixon Bakery space at 1017 Oxmoor Road.

According to a release from Shannon Waltchack, Greenhouse's menu will feature breakfast, lunch and dinner options such as smoothies, muffins, soups, salads and sandwiches, as well as cookies, seasonal slushies and frozen Rose wine.

The release states that Bray Britton has worked at Birmingham restaurants like Highlands Bar and Grill, El Barrio and Paramount, while Mary Claire Britton has been a chef at restaurants in New York City and Atlanta.

"We are especially thrilled to have multiple Edgewood residents operating original, local businesses at Edgewood Station. We can’t wait for Greenhouse to open this spring,” Shannon Waltchack broker Michael Murray said via press release.

Greenhouse joins Three15 Studio and Ruby Sunshine, a new tenant also announced this month, at Edgewood Station. Mason Dixon and bartaco, the former restaurant tenants, closed in 2018.