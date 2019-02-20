Breakfast, lunch cafe coming to Edgewood

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Edgewood Station Edgewood Station, 1017 Oxmoor Road

A New Orleans-style breakfast, brunch and lunch joint is coming to Edgewood, commercial real estate firm Shannon Waltchack announced today.

Ruby Sunshine Cafe is leasing the former bartaco space at Edgewood Station, 1017 Oxmoor Road, which closed in November. According to its website, Ruby Sunshine offers breakfast and brunch standards like benedicts, French Toast, pancakes and cocktails, with a "Big Easy twist."

The cafe started as Ruby Slipper Cafe in New Orleans in 2008 and now has a number of locations in the southeast, including Baton Rouge, Pensacola, Mobile and Nashville.

Suzanne Echols at Shannon Waltchack said the cafe intends to open this summer.

Visit rubysunshine.com for more information.