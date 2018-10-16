Bartaco closing in Edgewood

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Edgewood Station Edgewood Station, 1017 Oxmoor Road

A second tenant plans to close at Edgewood Station, located at 1017 Oxmoor Road.

Bartaco, a Mexican restaurant that opened at Edgewood Station in 2017, has confirmed that its last day of operation will be Nov. 1. Mason Dixon Bakery also closed on Aug. 24.

Bartaco Homewood management declined to comment on the reason for the closure or if there were any plans for other locations in Birmingham. The chain has locations in nine other states.

Three15 Studio, the third tenant at Edgewood Station, is open.

The Homewood Star has reached out to Shannon Waltchack, the property management company for Edgewood Station, for further details about plans for the two open storefronts.