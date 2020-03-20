Resolute Running creates free online 5K training program

× Expand Contributed by Resolute Running. Resolute Running Shannon Browne after a run.

As races and other events in the community are canceled amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Resolute Running owner Alex Morrow is making the best out of a tough situation by hosting a free Build Your Way to 5K training program.

The six-week program starts March 21 and will allow people of all running levels to join the training program through video chat on their phones. Then, the runners will each run in their neighborhood or community, allowing them to be physically distant from each other.

“There’s nothing worse than being stuck somewhere without a goal, no purpose, and no end in sight,” Morrow said. “So we thought, here’s an opportunity to offer something to our community.”

He hopes to show the joy of running to people who haven’t had the chance to do it before, he said.

“What better opportunity?” he said. “You’re stuck at home, so you might as well do something.”

The program will have beginner, intermediate and advanced levels — so whether a person has never ran or has some experience, they can participate.

The participants will click a link sent out by Resolute Running at 8 a.m. to join a video conference on their phones. Then, they will warm up and workout together, coached by Homewood City Councilwoman Jennifer Andress and Gerald Johnson.

“They can all see each other; they can all talk to each other,” Morrow said. “But more importantly, they’re not together physically.”

There will be a minimum of three group runs a week for six weeks. At the end of the program will be a virtual 5K run. Whoever can complete the 5K — approximately 3.1 miles — will receive a t-shirt for completing the challenge.

“Our whole goal is to make the best of a bad situation,” Morrow said. “If we can have people get a little excited about something, get outside and try to stay a little healthy, I think everyone wins.”

Resolute Running has closed its Homewood training center in response to the public health order given by Jefferson County Department of Health Thursday, but Morrow said they have been able to move some of their services online. They offer group fitness classes, personal training and run coaching. They work with “true beginners” and people who qualify for the Boston marathon, Morrow said.

Visit resoluterunning.com/build-your-way-to-5k10k.html to sign up for the Build Your Way to 5K program.