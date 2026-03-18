Recent real estate sales in Homewood: March 2026

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MLS
408 Sterrett Ave
ADDRESS: 408 Sterrett Drive
- BED/BATH: 3/2
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,662 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Homewood
- LIST PRICE: $600,000
- SALE PRICE: $600,000
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MLS
1125 Shadesmont Road
ADDRESS: 1125 Shadesmont Road
- BED/BATH: 4/3.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,202 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Forest Brook
- LIST PRICE: $599,000
- SALE PRICE: $575,000
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MLS
1637 Barry Ave
ADDRESS: 1637 Barry Ave.
- BED/BATH: 3/2
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,607 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Valley Avenue area
- LIST PRICE: $439,900
- SALE PRICE: $435,000
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MLS
1460 Berry Road
ADDRESS: 1460 Berry Road
- BED/BATH: 3/2.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,768 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Tyler Road area
- LIST PRICE: $379,900
- SALE PRICE: $340,000
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MLS
825 Sylvia Drive
ADDRESS: 825 Sylvia Drive
- BED/BATH: 4/3.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,724 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Saulter Road area
- LIST PRICE: $369,000
- SALE PRICE: $300,000
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MLS
1928 Shades Cliff Terrace Unit 1928
ADDRESS: 1928 Shades Cliff Terrace Unit 1928
- BED/BATH: 2/1
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,000 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Hermitage
- LIST PRICE: $152,000
- SALE PRICE: $147,500