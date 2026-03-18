Recent real estate sales in Homewood: March 2026

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Businesses

ADDRESS: 408 Sterrett Drive

  • BED/BATH: 3/2
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,662 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Homewood
  • LIST PRICE: $600,000
  • SALE PRICE: $600,000

ADDRESS: 1125 Shadesmont Road

  • BED/BATH: 4/3.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,202 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Forest Brook
  • LIST PRICE: $599,000
  • SALE PRICE: $575,000

ADDRESS: 1637 Barry Ave.

  • BED/BATH: 3/2
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,607 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Valley Avenue area
  • LIST PRICE: $439,900
  • SALE PRICE: $435,000

ADDRESS: 1460 Berry Road

  • BED/BATH: 3/2.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,768 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Tyler Road area
  • LIST PRICE: $379,900
  • SALE PRICE: $340,000

ADDRESS: 825 Sylvia Drive

  • BED/BATH: 4/3.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,724 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Saulter Road area
  • LIST PRICE: $369,000
  • SALE PRICE: $300,000

ADDRESS: 1928 Shades Cliff Terrace Unit 1928

  • BED/BATH: 2/1
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,000 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Hermitage
  • LIST PRICE: $152,000
  • SALE PRICE: $147,500