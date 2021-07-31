Providing a haven

Haley Hays spent nine years working in the salon industry.

Over the years she worked her way up. She began as a shampoo tech, then worked reception, was a bridal coordinator, front desk manager and then the business manager.

“I just have always loved this industry and everything that comes along with it,” Hays said.

“I love being in a fast-paced environment and making people feel beautiful, having a team of girls come to work every day who are like friends and family and interacting with clients. I just have a heart for it.”

Although she’s not a cosmetologist and never had the desire to pursue a career in hair, Hays has always had a dream to open up her own salon, and during quarantine she said an opportunity kind of fell in her lap.

“In my years of experience, I’ve noticed a lot of owners are hair stylists, but they typically do one job or the other,” she said. “They are either behind the chair full-time or running the business side of things. They are spread and it doesn’t work because you can’t give all your time and efforts to both.”

Hays said it is unique and definitely outside the norm, but she enjoys business and entrepreneurship. It was her dream, and Hays said she is glad she went ahead and pursued it.

When the salons were shut down during quarantine, she said that was when she realized she had a choice to make when they reopened. Did she want to go back to the job she had always done or make a move and open her own salon?

“It made you stop and realize what’s important in your life and slow down,” she said. “I realized I really wanted to pursue my dream and passion. I asked myself if not now, would I ever do it, so I did.”

Hays said people thought she was crazy to open a salon in the middle of a pandemic, but said it was an act of faith and she felt like it was time.

Haven Space Salon opened Sept. 1. She found a location that was previously a hair salon that was closing, so she took advantage of the opportunity. She also spent time making some renovations to make it her own, including fresh paint inside and new light fixtures, but said for the most part the space was move-in ready.

Her dream was to host a space where clients could feel seen, heard and loved, thus the name Haven Space.

“My goal was to host a space where my team could say they love their job and love going to work and being part of a team,” she said.

Located off Valleydale Road in Inverness Village, Hays hired four stylists, two she knew previously and two she did not.

Haven Space Salon offers cuts for everyone, custom color, laced hair extensions, Brazilian Blowouts, along with event styling and makeup for weddings, proms and more. The salon also offers online booking.

“The salon is doing so well,” Hays said. “We’ve had so much support from family and friends, people finding us on social media and others stopping by and giving us a chance. I feel very blessed and fortunate because it’s really just kind of unheard of how quick of a success it has been, it’s not about me but my team and God too.”

For more information, visit havenspacesalon.com.