PHOTOS: Piggly Wiggly progress continues

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Ted Perry Progress continues on The Homewood Piggly Wiggly, Friday, March 20, 2026. Photo by Ted Perry. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Ted Perry Progress continues on The Homewood Piggly Wiggly, Friday, March 20, 2026. Photo by Ted Perry. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Ted Perry Progress continues on The Homewood Piggly Wiggly, Friday, March 20, 2026. Photo by Ted Perry. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Ted Perry Progress continues on The Homewood Piggly Wiggly, Friday, March 20, 2026. Photo by Ted Perry. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Ted Perry Progress continues on The Homewood Piggly Wiggly, Friday, March 20, 2026. Photo by Ted Perry. Prev Next

The Homewood Piggly Wiggly, which had operated with little interruption since 1977, is in the midst of a major renovation project.

The popular grocery store suspended operations at its Homewood location Jan. 3, beginning immediately on a remodel. The remodel is expected to take approximately seven months, meaning the store could open in late summer or early fall if the timeline holds.

Here are some photos of the progress as of March 20.