Pickleball Kingdom to celebrate grand opening in Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pickleball Kingdom Pickleball Kingdom in Wisconsin

Pickleball Kingdom will celebrate the grand opening of its new Homewood location June 13-14 at 251 Lakeshore Parkway.

The indoor pickleball facility is part of a rapidly growing national franchise focused exclusively on providing year-round indoor pickleball courts and programming. The Homewood club offers players a climate-controlled environment designed to eliminate weather-related interruptions such as rain, wind, heat and cold.

Founded in Arizona in 2022, Pickleball Kingdom was created to bring the increasingly popular sport indoors while maintaining the playing surfaces and competitive experience that players enjoy outdoors. The company began franchising in 2023 and has expanded to locations across the country.

The Homewood facility is designed to serve players of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced competitors. The company emphasizes community-building alongside recreational and competitive play.

According to Pickleball Kingdom, its mission centers on creating welcoming environments where players can enjoy the physical, social and recreational benefits of the sport.

The grand opening weekend will officially introduce the facility to the community and mark the launch of operations at the Homewood location.

For more information, visit pickleballkingdom.com/clubs/birmingham-al or call 205-490-1014.