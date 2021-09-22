Physical therapist takes business on the move

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Aaron Sherrill, owner and physical therapist for MoveWell Mobile, works with Harper Lassiter, 11, a sixth grade student athlete at Brookwood Forrest Elementary, as she does an exercise during a physical therapy session held at Forge Fitness in Vestavia Hills on Sept. 1.

Aaron Sherrill has made physical therapy a mobile service.

His business, MoveWell Mobile, has partnered with area gyms, including Nexus and Provision in Homewood, and also offers concierge service to people in need of physical therapy and has been off to a great start this year, said Sherrill, a West Homewood resident.

“It’s been amazing,” Sherrill said. “People were amazed.”

Members of participating gyms receive a discount, but those wishing to take advantage of the business do not have to be gym members to receive treatment. The growth of the business has been all word of mouth, and it has grown organically, Sherrill said.

“Word of mouth is huge in the gym community,” he said.

Sherrill has some part-time administrative staff and said he also has new physical therapists beginning Oct. 1 and another in January. Sherrill has been a physical therapist for five years and said he got into the business following an athletic career that took him to Birmingham-Southern College.

Those who benefit from his business “feel like they have a person in health care,” and don’t have to “jump through hoops” to receive treatment, Sherrill said.

The convenience of being able to visit a gym or have the businesses come to them helps people who may not have time to go through a hospital to line up therapy.

Sherrill offers 40 to 45 sessions a week and offers a “good mix of options” for therapy, he said. Partnered gym sessions can be either 40 minutes or 60 minutes, costing $100 and $150, respectively. A 20-minute evaluation is included, and gym members get 20% off all services, Sherrill said.

The concierge service, where MoveWell Mobile comes to a home or place of work on the patient’s schedule, begins at $160.

A list of participating gyms and a running schedule can be found at the business’ website, movewellmobile.com.