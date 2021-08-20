Passionate ‘yogi’ opens yoga studio on Central Avenue

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Participants take part in the Prince vs. MJ free yoga class led by Tony Todd at ū4ic Yoga in Homewood.

One morning at 5 o’clock, Tony Todd woke up and wrote down her core principles and values. She ended up with around 1,000 words of material.

“After I reread it, I was like ‘I don’t want to do it, I have to do it,” Todd said.

So she followed her instincts, and on June 21, she opened a yoga studio in Homewood. ū4ic Yoga (pronounced euphoric) is based on the four core values Todd wrote about: community, culture, passion and presence. Classes offered include lit vinyasa flow, slow and steady flow, vinyasa + yin and sculpt flow.

Before starting her business, Todd was a regional sales manager. She led teams all over the country in pharmaceuticals. She moved to Homewood a year and a half ago after living in Dallas.

Todd got on a yoga mat for the first time three years ago on Nov. 18 and said her life changed completely. She said she was scared at first, but eventually the fears fell away along with all the other struggles in her life, as long as she was on the mat.

“I let go of taking things personally. I let go of making assumptions. I chose to be impeccable with my words. I practice the four agreements so that I can be the best version of myself, and I know that yoga is a vehicle for everyone to experience what has happened to me,” Todd said.

She takes the same approach with ū4ic Yoga.

Todd and her employees leave all their personal drama outside the walls of ū4ic so they can better serve anyone who walks through its doors. Whether “you’re a new yogi or an olympic yogi,” it’s a practice and everyone is welcome, Todd said.

Your body knows where it wants to go. Listen to it, feel it, honor it. It is a vehicle so that you can tap into the within. TONY TODD

When she began ū4ic Yoga, she ran into some road blocks. Marketing, social media and finding ways to get the word out about the new business wasn’t easy, but Todd never doubted. She doesn’t let it phase her: “don’t feed the challenge, find a solution,” she said.

In the studio, she stresses her role as an instructor, not a boss. If someone decides to do a different variation of a pose or isn’t feeling strong enough for a pose, she encourages it.

“Your body knows where it wants to go. Listen to it, feel it, honor it. It is a vehicle so that you can tap into the within,” she said.

When asked what makes her business unique, she said it has to be experienced to be understood, because it is so much more than just yoga. She wants customers to feel and be present in the studio. Her website describes the infectious passion she wants them to feel — inhaling positivity and exhaling negativity in “a space to be grateful for your heartbeat and a space to just be.”

Todd hopes to give people their breath back in her yoga studio.

“My goal is to get everyone to start loving themselves unconditionally and unapologetically,” she said. “Knowing that they are not alone. They always have a place to come, and this is their home...My doors are always open.”

ū4ic Yoga is located at 2926 Central Ave. For more information, visit u4icyoga.com.