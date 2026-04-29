Own the Red Carpet Boutique offers dress rentals, accessories and a mission to support local causes

× Expand Photo by Jordyn Davis. Debbie Morris, owner of Own the Red Carpet Boutique on Linden Avenue Debbie Morris, owner of Own the Red Carpet Boutique on Linden Avenue, opened the dress rental shop to give customers an affordable way to look “red carpet ready” for special occasions while also supporting causes such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Night to Shine.

Debbie Morris keeps the notion of giving back at the forefront of everything she does, whether it be supporting her family, participating in community events or, most recently, owning a rental dress boutique. What started out as a simple solution for her two daughters, Madison and Mackenzie, quickly became a business venture centered around giving back. Morris, along with her husband Jason, brought Own the Red Carpet Boutique to life — a solution to those wanting to look “red carpet ready” at a fraction of the cost.

“I saw firsthand how quickly the cost of special occasion dresses can add up, especially when they are only worn once. I wanted to create something different: a way to enjoy the luxury and excitement of finding the perfect dress without the guilt of a one-time wear,” Morris said.

Expand Photo by Jordyn Davis. Own the Red Carpet Boutique on Linden Avenue Own the Red Carpet Boutique on Linden Avenue, gives customers an affordable way to look “red carpet ready” for special occasions while also supporting causes such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Night to Shine. Expand Photo by Jordyn Davis. Own the Red Carpet Boutique on Linden Avenue Own the Red Carpet Boutique on Linden Avenue, gives customers an affordable way to look “red carpet ready” for special occasions while also supporting causes such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Night to Shine.

Nestled on Linden Avenue, Own the Red Carpet currently has 150 dresses and a variety of styles. Morris also included accessories such as gold and silver earrings, necklaces, bracelets and purses to pair with any dress selected.

“I want people to know I’ve worked very hard to curate a wide selection of styles, colors and sizes,” Morris said. “I want this to be a fun shopping experience for a beautiful dress without the expense for a one-time wear and the hassle of returning something that doesn’t fit.”

While Own the Red Carpet strives to create an enhanced shopping experience, they also want to continue serving the community through the boutique. Morris hopes to partner with local high schools for proms and offer special incentives for renting dresses.

“Part of the bigger purpose of the business is to give back. Right now we support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Night to Shine. We are always looking for new ways to partner with the community,” Morris said.

Own the Red Carpet officially opened its doors on Tuesday, March 3. You can find them located at 2902 Linden Ave., open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.