Otey’s Tavern opens on Oxmoor Road

Photo by Erin Nelson. Patrons dine at the newly-opened Otey's Tavern in Edgewood. Photo courtesy of Harry Long/Otey's. The Rodney's Cheeseburger at Otey's Tavern is one menu option available at the new restaurant in Edgewood.

Otey’s Tavern, which has been in Mountain Brook for 34 years, has opened a second location in Edgewood, on the corner of Oxmoor Road and St. Charles Street in Homewood.

As the first offshoot of the original Otey’s Tavern, owner Will Haver is hoping this new sister tavern will bring all the charm, ambience and welcoming hospitality of the original. It shares the main thoroughfare with several other local restaurants and retail storefronts, including Taco Mama, another of Haver’s restaurants.

Haver said Otey’s is a neighborhood place and excited to be in a neighborhood like Edgewood.

“We have a lot of friends in Homewood and feel it is a natural fit for our second location,” he said. “We believe we can be a compliment to all the other great restaurants and business entrepreneurs in the area. With the present healthy economic activity in the Homewood area, it came at a good time to provide opportunities for growth with our team, including Grant Johnson, who we believe is going to do a great job as the general manager of this location.”

Taking the St. Charles Street corner spot of the subdivided former Homewood Antiques space, Otey’s Tavern has a spacious outdoor dining and drinking patio that is fully protected from the weather. There are no tables with umbrellas on the sidewalk.

Dayton Miller of Wilco Hospitality, Haver’s second-in-command, describes Otey’s as “a classic-feeling neighborhood tavern that is a comfortable meeting place for friends and families” that has “warm wood walls with creative and eclectic posters and artwork that stimulates conversation.”

The menu will feature the same recipes that Chef Rodney Davis has been serving for more than 30 years at Otey’s in Crestline Village, which made it so popular in Mountain Brook. Davis is the head chef for both locations.

“We love what we do, who we do it with and who we do it for — our new friends in Homewood,” Davis said. “We are excited to be able to serve the Edgewood community.”

The new location will create about 30 jobs.

Very few hospitality venues survive more than three decades, but Haver is hoping the new Homewood location will be just as successful as the first. He and his crew want to be a pro-active addition to the community, he said.

Learn more at oteystavern.com.