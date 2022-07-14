Otey’s Tavern, Frothy Monkey cafe coming to Edgewood

× Expand Photo by Jordan Hays. Edgewood Pedestrian Fence

The first two tenants of the former Homewood Antiques space in Edgewood have been announced as Otey’s Tavern and Frothy Monkey, an all-day cafe and specialty coffee roaster.

Red Rock Realty Group, the developer for the property, announced the news in a press release on July 14.

“Frothy Monkey and Otey’s Tavern will undoubtedly add to the character and vibrancy of Edgewood’s ‘main street’ and perfectly complement each other within the development project,” said Jack Little with Red Rock.

Frothy Monkey is an independently owned and operated all-day café and specialty coffee roaster with several locations in their home of Nashville. Frothy opened its first Alabama location in downtown Birmingham’s 2nd Ave North loft district in June.

“Whenever we mention the Birmingham area to anyone local, they have told us that Homewood would be the ideal place for a Frothy Monkey, and we can’t agree more,” said Frothy Monkey co-owner Jenn Sheets in the release. “The family-oriented atmosphere and walkability in the Edgewood neighborhood make this the perfect spot for coffee on the go, brunch, an after-school cookie, or casual date night."

Otey’s Tavern has been a local institution in Crestline Village in Mountain Brook for more than 30 years and has “created a long tradition of a fun, family-friendly dining experience that serves award-winning pub fare from head chef Rodney Davis,” Little said.

“We love the Edgewood neighborhood, and the two areas are so similar, that this was just the perfect fit. Couldn’t be more excited,” said Otey’s owner Will Haver.

Otey’s will be situated on the hard corner of Oxmoor and St. Charles Street while Frothy Monkey will take space directly next to Sam’s Deli on the eastern end of the building. Otey’s will maintain their existing location.

The businesses are slated to open in 2023, and one additional, roughly 3,000 square-foot space is still available.