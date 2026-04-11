O’Carr’s owner reopens Savage’s Bakery after historic eatery closed

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. New Savage’s Bakery & Deli owner Kenneth Rhodes, left, stands with longtime former owner Van Scott Jr New Savage’s Bakery & Deli owner Kenneth Rhodes, left, stands with longtime former owner Van Scott Jr., who ran the beloved Homewood bakery for nearly 50 years before retiring. Rhodes, owner of O’Carr’s Delicatessen, purchased the business shortly after it closed in February and reopened it March 16, pledging to continue the bakery’s longtime recipes, traditions and legacy.

A month after Savage’s Bakery & Deli closed its doors seemingly for good, the owner of another Homewood staple reopened the business, promising to keep the bakery’s legacy alive for years to come.

Opened in 1939, Savage’s was originally on Highland Avenue before moving to its current location, where it has become a beloved part of downtown Homewood. Van Scott Jr. purchased the storefront in 1978 when he was 27 years old, pouring himself into the business for nearly five decades before deciding to retire.

He closed Savage’s Bakery & Deli on Feb. 7, but not before the community lined up for hours to get one last taste of their favorites, like cookies, petit fours, cakes, meltaways and rolls. One customer who stopped by the day before it closed was Kenneth Rhodes, owner of O’Carr’s Delicatessen across the street.

Rhodes was placing his order for sugar and smiley face cookies when he saw Scott’s daughter, Kitty. She asked him if he wanted to buy a bakery, and Rhodes jokingly told her not to say that too loud because he was already hearing the same request from customers. Still, he gave her his number, not taking the proposition too seriously considering he wasn’t overly familiar with the business — or looking to add a new one.

“I just knew it was at the top of the hill, and everyone loved it,” Rhodes said.

But the more he thought about the idea, the more he said he realized the bakery was somewhere he could see himself working as he grew older. A few weeks went by, and as customers continued reaching out to Rhodes about buying the bakery, he couldn’t shake the thought. He spoke with Savage’s owner and quickly learned how much Scott loved the bakery — and how much Rhodes was falling for it too.

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Savage's ephemera from the years Receipts, coupons and order documents show the day-to-day operations of the Homewood institution over the years, highlighting the bakery’s enduring role in the community.

A few weeks after the bakery closed, Rhodes purchased all of Savage’s — including the recipes, equipment and location. Though he’d only known Scott for 10 days at that point, Rhodes said he was passionate about continuing the past owner’s legacy.

And Rhodes didn’t waste any time getting that legacy back to life. He called all of Savage’s former employees, and 10 out of the 11 were on board to come back, with one declining due to health issues. He also added new staff to the team and refreshed the storefront to be ready for customers again.

“When I care about something, I put in 150%,” Rhodes said. “I really want to grow and do the same thing with this business.”

Rhodes reopened Savage’s Bakery & Deli on March 16 to the delight of customers and the community.

“It’s all been God’s will. I have the power of the community and everything behind me. It’s fate and perfect timing,” Rhodes said. “There’s a bright future for Savage’s, and I think it will be a household name in the future.”

Throughout this whirlwind of events, Rhodes said Scott has been a fountain of knowledge and inspiration.

“Van told me, ‘I’ve worked my entire life, and I never thought in my whole life anybody could do what I do with my hands in the dough and running a business. I never found that person, and that’s why I closed it. I couldn’t find the person who did what I did and cared about it like I do until I met you,’” Rhodes recalled. “That’s probably the biggest compliment I’ve gotten in my life. I immediately knew it was going to be my baby, and I’d let it grow to the sky. It’s a part of me now.”

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Savage’s Bakery & Deli has been a Homewood staple on 18th Street for decades. Savage’s Bakery & Deli has been a Homewood staple on 18th Street for decades. The bakery’s cakes, cookies, petit fours and other treats have established it as a community favorite for several generations.

That dedication is something Rhodes possessed long before taking over the bakery or O’Carr’s in 2022. Coming from a lower-class family with 13 brothers and sisters, Rhodes said he learned from an early age the importance of hard work. That’s something he’ll continue to prioritize with both of his restaurants.

O’Carr’s and Savage’s will operate as separate businesses, but the community can expect to find the same level of quality at both. Rhodes has spent the past three and a half years as owner of O’Carr’s preserving the previous family’s work, and he told Scott that he would do the same with Savage’s.

“I am carrying the O’Carr’s legacy and have never claimed it to be mine. They created all of those things on their own, and I give them the same respect as I do Savage’s,” Rhodes said. “This is the history they’ve made.”

The menu, products and quality that Savage’s is known for will stay the same, so customers can still find all of their favorite desserts and bakery items. Rhodes also reopened the deli area, which had been closed for about a year. He said they might offer dinner service in the future, as well.

“I love what I’m doing, and I think it’s going to be successful because I care about the brand,” Rhodes said. “Everyone that comes and visits can tell that when they taste it.”

Savage’s has more than 500 recipes, with 50 that are used daily — from bear claws to macaroons. Rhodes said he especially enjoys the flavors of their cakes, which are made from scratch like everything else on the menu.

“You can go anywhere and get a cake,” Rhodes said. “But when someone loves what they’re doing, you can taste the difference.”

While he will continue honoring the work of the past owners in both restaurants, Rhodes said there is an opportunity to create something of his own in the future. There’s a separate kitchen in Savage’s where he could start a catering company to provide food for weddings, graduations and other special events.

“I can put a brand of my own in place over time with the knowledge I have from what I’ve done, and that could be my legacy for Homewood. If it’s in God’s plan, it will happen,” Rhodes said. “I believe I’ll have a spot in Homewood history.”

Open Monday through Saturday, Savage’s Bakery & Deli is located at 2916 18th St. S. in Homewood. For more information, visit shopsavagesbakery.com.