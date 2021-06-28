Nurture each patient to their ‘best potential’

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Dr. Corey L. Hartman, a dermatologist at Skin Wellness Dermatology, in the lobby of the Homewood location on Independence Drive, seen below.

Dr. Corey L. Hartman and his staff at Skin Wellness Dermatology — located in Chelsea and Homewood — provide quality care in both medical dermatology and cosmetic dermatology.

On the medical side, the staff focuses on treating a wide variety of issues, including rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, acne and skin cancer.

On the cosmetic side, Skin Wellness provides the latest skin rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers and laser therapy.

Skin Wellness takes pride in offering these services to patients in a calm, peaceful atmosphere.

The practice boosted the quality of its patient experience even more in October when Hartman and his wife completed their renovation of the original Brookwood Hospital building near U.S. 31 and made it the new home of the practice’s Homewood location.

The building measures 17,000 square feet, with Hartman’s practice using about 10,000 square feet, and offers plenty of parking.

The patients “love the space,” which is much roomier than the old location, Hartman said.

“Due to COVID-19, we can space them out in a comfortable setting that is filled with beautiful art,” he said.

In addition, the Skin Wellness staff is growing, and the new facility has a full suite of 15 lasers and other devices for a wide variety of patient treatments.

Hartman is also increasingly able to focus his personal practice on the cosmetic dermatology that’s become his passion.

“I had always had that as an interest, and the more I was allowed to do it and as patients trusted me, it has become something that’s taken on a life of its own,” Hartman said.

A New Orleans native, Hartman earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Emory University and a doctorate of medicine from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee.

He completed an internship in internal medicine at Tulane University Medical Center and a dermatology residency at the UAB School of Medicine.

Skin Wellness Dermatology had two previous Homewood locations. Most recently, the practice was located on Huntingdon Road behind Alabama Outdoors for five years.

The new building, which can be seen from U.S. 31, is helping to give the practice “prime visibility,” Hartman said.

Hartman is also growing the size of the practice, having added two more dermatologists and a second nurse practitioner. There are also three aestheticians on staff.

The other dermatologists and nurses are “medically focused, which allows me to focus more on the cosmetic, including the injectables and the lasers,” Hartman said.

In building Skin Wellness, Hartman said it’s critical to develop “trusting relationships” with patients and to provide great care on the medical side.

“If a person can come to you for years, and know that you have the knowledge and compassion to take care of them when their skin is at its most vulnerable, then you earn their trust to do things that are more elective or by choice,” he said.

The lasers and devices “can help with pigment and texture and fine lines and wrinkles and all the things people are interested in, “ he said.

Hartman seeks to treat all ages and types of people at Skin Wellness and to embrace diversity.

“We address the needs of many different skin types and skin tones,” Hartman said. “In fact, we have a practice where not only the staff but the patients and clinicians reflect what the world looks like.”

This effort has been given a big boost by the growth of technology and the increased number of treatment options it creates.

“Not only are there more options, they are more available to more people,” Hartman said.

For example, the original hair removal lasers were not set for darker skin, Hartman said. “Now we have lasers that will address anybody’s hair.”

The increase in technology and treatment options allow Hartman and his staff to create customized, tailored treatment plans for each patient.

They also take a holistic approach to skin care.

“Even if you are coming to me for Botox, we also have to talk about your skincare regimen, your lifestyle, your diet and your habits,” Hartman said.

Making a personal connection with each patient is also important, Hartman said.

“You get so much insight when you also talk to the person,” said Hartman, who seeks to understand exactly why each patient is considering cosmetic treatment.

“I like to connect to people and bring out the best potential in each individual person,” Hartman said.

Hartman is, to say the least, pleased with his location.

“I love Homewood,” he said. “I will never leave Homewood. I live in Homewood. My kids go to Homewood schools. I established my practice here. I am flourishing my practice here. It is the perfect place.”

Skin Wellness Dermatology is located at 3415 Independence Drive, Suite 200. For more information, call 205-871-7332 or go to skinwellness.com.