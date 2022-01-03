New York Pizza owners retiring, Tostadas also closing

× Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media New York Pizza in Edgewood has closed after 40 years in the city, according to a sign on their door. The owners said they weren't sure if they'd sell the business or lease the building to a new business.

New York Pizza owners Scott Moore and Lyn Saturday are retiring from the restaurant business and the business is closed, at least temporarily.

The owners posted a sign on the front door, which thanked the community for their support during the 40 years they were in business. Moore and Saturday said they recognized it was time for them to retire from the restaurant business during the Christmas break.

While they will no longer operate the business, they said in the letter they were not sure if they would sell New York Pizza or lease the 4,500 square foot building.

“Whatever we decide, we want you to know how truly grateful we are for all of your support over these many, many years,” they said.

Also closing recently is Tostadas next to City Hall.

Owner Hal Craig said Tuesday, Jan. 4 will be their last day. The space is too large for what they need, Craig said, and while they will eventually reopen somewhere, it might take time to find a new location.

“We are so grateful to Homewood for accepting us into their community,” Craig said. “We loved our time here.”