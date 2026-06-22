New Shoes Soft Serve opens in downtown Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of New Shoes Soft Serve

A new soft-serve ice cream shop has opened in downtown Homewood.

New Shoes Soft Serve is now serving customers at 2856-A 18th St. S., in a corner storefront next to Cookie Fix.

The shop was created by Wil Drake, the Birmingham restaurateur behind Hero Doughnuts and the recently opened Full Circle Donuts. New Shoes Soft Serve is the first concept launched under Drake's new hospitality venture.

Described as "soft serve, reimagined," the business offers artisan soft-serve flavors with a concept that blends classic ice cream shop traditions with a modern approach.

Before opening its permanent location, New Shoes Soft Serve introduced itself to local customers through several community events. The concept made its public debut at the Taste of Homewood in March, where its miniature soft-serve samples earned second place in the People's Choice Awards.

The business also participated in Indie Bookstore Day in April at Little Professor Bookshop, giving residents another opportunity to sample its offerings ahead of the official opening.

New Shoes Soft Serve is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.