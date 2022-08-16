Samford University president speaks at chamber luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University

The newest president of Samford University, Beck Taylor, expressed his excitement for his second year as well as explained the university’s history and mission to members of Homewood Chamber of Commerce at its monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

“After being away from this community for 11 years in the Pacific Northwest, it’s such a thrill to be back at Samford and Birmingham and to be working in this wonderful community,” Taylor said. “Anytime I get up to speak in front of Homewood folks, I try to remind them that they’ve got a university in their backyard. Homewood has always been identified as a college town but there are many aspects of Homewood that I think benefits from a comprehensive university.”

Samford aims to nurture its students through the development of their intellect, creativity, Christian faith and “personhood,” Taylor said.

“There are a lot of fantastic higher education institutes in this area, state and across the region but I think what sets Samford apart from those other fantastic institutions is that it's at the intersection between Christian faith and learning that best prepares our students for lives of meaning, vocation and service in the world,” Taylor said.

Taylor said Samford University, formerly named Howard College, is one of the oldest universities in the country, being established in 1841 in Marion, Alabama.

The university suffered hardship while in Marion including two house fires and “partial paralysis” of the college’s daily operations due to reconstruction, Taylor said.

Forty-six years later, Howard College moved to the East Lake neighborhood of Birmingham, he said.

Seventy years later, Taylor said, Howard found its “third and final home” in Homewood.

Howard College changed its name in 1965 to Samford University in honor of Frank Park Samford, a former board of trustees chairman and a generous benefactor to the university for several years, he said.

Since moving to Homewood, the university has seen a lot of changes and improvements.

Taylor said since its approval in 2016, the university has made great strides with their 20-year master plan, which addresses infrastructure needs, increases energy efficiency, encourages campus-wide conservation and renovates virtually every facility on campus.

The university has renovated multiple facilities including its university center, football stadium, Samford Hall, Harrison Theater, London Study Center and will soon be opening Buchanan Hall, a campus facility for music students, Taylor said.

“We’re not done,” Taylor said. “Beginning this winter, we’ll be breaking ground on a $65 million recreation, wellness and athletic facility. It’s the largest capital project in Samford’s history. We are doubling down on what it means to be a residential campus.”

Taylor said Samford is also eager to partner with businesses in Homewood.

“We’re always eager and willing to participate and partner with our Homewood friends for economic development within the community,” Taylor said. “Samford wants to be a partner with businesses and organizations in Homewood to ensure Homewood has a bright future.”