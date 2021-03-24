New salon ‘feels like home’ for owner Farrah Shunnarah

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. Farrah Shunnarah, owner of French & Towers Salon Co., gives her client, Ashton Henderson, a lift and tone. The salon opened Jan. 5 at the space formerly occupied by Wheelhouse Salon.

The building at 2904 Linden Ave. is staying true to its roots.

After Wheelhouse Salon moved out, a new salon concept moved in: French & Towers Salon Co., which is owned by Farrah Shunnarah, a hairdresser of 13 years.

Shunnarah began hairdressing in New York City. It was supposed to just be a job that got her through college, and then she was going to be a lawyer.

She discovered that not only was she good at it, but she enjoyed it and wanted to make that her career instead.

She moved to Alabama when her dad got sick, but she only planned to stay for six months. Once again, she fell in love with something unexpected. This time it was Alabama. She stayed and continued her career as a hairdresser at Sanctuary Salon, which closed after the owner died.

She then worked at a salon suite for a bit, but in the back of her mind, she always wanted to open her own salon.

“I’ve saved every dime for this for six or seven years,” she said. “I’ve been planning on this for a long time.”

But the timing was never right. Throughout the years, she found places that would fall through. Then she found Wheelhouse.

“It almost did itself,” she said. “It was so meant to be that everything worked itself out. … It was a godsend.”

Because the space was a former salon, Shunnarah found more blessings along the way, she said. She didn’t have to redo the plumbing. The Wheelhouse owners left shampoo stations for Shunnarah to use. She didn’t have to do as much electrical work as she would have in other spaces. It couldn’t have worked out better, she said.

The salon opened Jan. 5, and so far, the numbers have been better than what Shunnarah originally predicted. She credits much of the salon’s success to the stylists she hired, many of whom were also former Sanctuary Salon stylists.

Clients who walk through the doors often say the salon feels like a home, Shunnarah said. Not only is the building an old house that was renovated into a salon, but some elements throughout the salon have homey touches: the fireplace that’s filled with stacks of books; the waiting area, which has a couch with lots of colorful throw pillows and a large window letting in sunlight from Linden Avenue; and the hand-painted mural of the intersection of French & Towers, which were two streets near where Shunnarah grew up.

After working for years at Sanctuary Salon and seeing how the Homewood community supports local businesses, Shunnarah is glad to have her salon in Homewood, she said.

“It’s different from anywhere else I’ve ever worked,” she said about Homewood. “It really is just a tight-knit community, and I always wanted to be a part of that again.

“This area is a bunch of people like me who had a dream and did it. And people just support each other. I love that.”