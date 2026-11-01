New Homewood Pig coming into focus

× Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett. The popular Homewood Piggly Wiggly is nearing completion of its major redevelopment, with reopening anticipated by the end of the year. The project was originally set for a seven-month closure.

Austin Virciglio has fond memories of the year his father put a basketball goal in their backyard for him and his brother, Andrew.

“I tell you, we got some hours back there,” he said. “The whole neighborhood would come. A little concrete pad and a basketball goal. That’s probably one that really sticks out to me the most.”

Christmas will come early for the Virciglios this year. Sometime before St. Nick takes his sleigh ride around the world, the grocery family hopes to celebrate a gift it will share with employees and customers alike: the reopening of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store at Oxmoor Road and U.S. 31 in Homewood.

And like that backyard basketball goal and court, the neighborhood will certainly turn out to enjoy it.

The store, which had operated with little interruption since 1977, suspended operation at the end of business on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. Since then, perhaps the most asked question in Homewood is: When will the Pig be back?

And that question doesn’t just come from customers.

“I get home at night,” Andy Virciglio, Austin and Andrew’s father, said. “My wife asks me.”

His son Andrew echoed that response.

“Our mother probably asks me the same thing, and that’s because we constantly get asked every day,” he said. “When is it going to open? What’s new? Things of that nature. You have a lot of folks asking you. But it just speaks to the excitement of the community. It’s a blessing to have that many people that are constantly checking in. You can see that they want to come and shop your store. We see it all the way around.”

That yields a sense of urgency for the family grocers to get it right.

“We want to get customers back in our store, and we want to make sure it’s a great shopping experience,” Andrew said. “We know that it’s going to have a lot of bells and whistles to it that we didn’t have previously. But we want to make sure the experience is still as it always has been, which is a community-oriented store that caters to everybody in our neighborhood.”

EAGER TO OPEN

Expand Staff photo. Piggly Wiggly has been closed since January 2026.

Stanley Virciglio, Andy’s father, launched the business in the 1970s. The family ties extend to Andy’s sons, Austin and Andrew, and others. Andy is skittish about announcing when the Homewood location will reopen.

“Obviously, we want to make sure it’s done right and make sure we’re prepared,” he said. “Again, when we’re ready, that’s when we’re going to open.

“Basically, we’re getting an empty building,” Andy said. “We’ll start bringing in our shelving, our cases, all of our equipment. We’ve got to get all that hooked up and running. Naturally, you want your freezers to run for at least several weeks to make sure they’re right. Just getting the inside guts of the store in place and then making sure everything’s running efficiently.”

The biggest challenge had been the age of the store being revamped. That produced speed bumps for progress.

“Those are behind us now,” Andy said. “Now what we’re working on, I don’t foresee problems. But I’ve also learned I don’t count on everything until we know we’ve got it. We were willing to be open in October, but due to various reasons, with the circumstances we were having, we got pushed back.”

BROADER SELECTION

Expand Staff photo. Piggly Wiggly on Montgomery Highway in Homewood in 2021.

The new Pig is expected to be worth the wait with several new features.

“An expanded selection, first off,” Andrew said. “That’s all the way across the board. That’s from produce to the market being a little bit bigger. Our wine and our beer selections being a little bigger. The perimeter, in general, but that expands to the middle aisles as well. That’s going to include a lot of specialty grocery. You’ll still have your essential items, your everyday items, if you will, that we’ve always had in the stores.

“But something that we didn’t have previously was the space to cater towards a lot of specialty grocery,” Andrew said. “The added space that we have in this store will allow us to add all sections in the store. You also have a salad bar that we did not have previously, a soup and salad bar that’s very popular in other stores for lunch included. A bigger area for the deli, which will be nice. You’ll still have the steam bar and a little bigger case for grab-and-go and sandwiches and everything as well. Expanded coffee bar with the slushie machine, milkshake machine for the kids.”

“It’ll be great for after school,” Austin said. “That’ll be new. Exciting for them.”

In the smaller store, catering to customers’ wishes often meant making choices and eliminating some products.

“When they asked us previously to bring in a certain product, it was a decision,” Andrew said. “We did so, right, but we usually had to cut something that could have been selling fairly well to bring something in. Now, we’ll have the space to cater to our customers and continue to operate with those items that are already on the shelves.”

The old store wasn’t big enough to carry everything to keep everybody in their aisles.

“They were having to go elsewhere to get [other things] because we weren’t big enough to carry them,” Andy said. “Our goal was to prevent that, unless they just want to go somewhere else. We want them to be able to get everything here.”

MEAT MARKET

Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett. The redeveloped Homewood Piggly Wiggly at Oxmoor Road and U.S. 31 nears completion.

Another new component is an open meat market, where customers can step up to the case and communicate with the butchers, Andrew said. “Previously, there was a door there, and you had to ring a bell,” he said. “You’re able to have that face-to-face interaction to be a little easier for our customers. You’re able to see in there and see how things are operating in there.

“We’re one of the few, if not the only, grocery store in the area that continues to have butchers in there,” he said. “We take a lot of pride in the quality of our meat, but the quality of our people that is putting that product onto our shelves and cutting the fresh cuts, the middle cuts for our customers as they request it. What I’m telling folks is it’s more where specialty meets convenience. Everybody’s looking for convenience nowadays, and we have a lot of good specialty items in the store, specialty departments. We’re making it a little more convenient for them to be able to get what they need as well.”

Austin said the new store is a gift to customers and staffers. But it’s a special gift to the family’s patriarch.

“I feel like it’s a gift to my grandfather,” he said. “He’s not working like he used to, but he’s still involved. He’s asking questions daily about the store. At the end of the day, this is his baby. He started this in ’73, and we want to keep that tradition alive. Just as much as serving the community, seeing their reaction in the opening, I cannot wait to see my grandfather’s reaction.”