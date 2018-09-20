New blow dry bar touts accessible beauty for all

× Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Afsheen Ali poses in her newly opened business in Homewood, Blo Blow Dry Bar, which offers customers a wash and blowout as well as a range of hairstyling options and makeup.

When Hoover resident Afsheen Ali was in Los Angeles last October, she took to Google to find a blow dry and makeup bar.

All that searching caused Google to start showing her advertisements for similar show, and it placed one for Blo Blow Dry Bar, a Toronto-based company, on her Facebook page. Seeing that ad was the spark that made her realize Birmingham didn’t have a place like this — and she needed to be the one to bring it here.

Now, as the franchise partner and owner of Blo Homewood, her dream of helping women look and feel their best is finally coming true.

Blo Homewood, at 350 Hallman Hill East, Suite 61, is unlike anything in the area, Ali said. They provide affordable hairstyling services including blow drying and updos, as well as makeup services.

“Their face is done, their hair is done, they look great and they can just walk out and go straight where they need to go,” Ali said.

With the tagline “You’re not cheating on your hairdresser,” Blo allows customers to have a great hair day any day of the week — for special occasions or just because, Ali said.

Her stylists also coach and consult, letting clients know what styles look best for them and how they can continue to take care of their hair.

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. A stylist works with a customer.

Before she signed the deal, Ali said she knew she wanted her first store to be in Homewood because of its central location, easy commute and — most importantly — its people and places.

As a new business owner in the area, Ali has already gotten her foot in the door, securing a few partnerships with local organizations including Smile-A-Mile and Junior League of Birmingham.

Blo Homewood plans to have unique store hours to suit customers. Typical hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since Ali said she understands not all women can make that work, Blo allows appointments to be made any day from as early as 7 a.m. to as late as 9 p.m.

“There are moms who get tired, there are working women who need to be out of the house by 7 in the morning and they get home late,” Ali said. “We’re really just here to accommodate everyone.”

Blo Homewood had its soft opening Aug. 10 and grand opening Aug. 17. Ali has high hopes for the business, with a second location already in mind.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit blomedry.com/locations/blo-homewood-birmingham-alabama.