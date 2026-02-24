New bakery offers meringue masterpieces with global inspiration

× Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett. Reina Perez of the new Dolce Pavlovas BHM Reina Perez of the new Dolce Pavlovas BHM shows off some of her Venezuelan desserts. Pavlovas are a baked meringue shell filled with fruit, soft merignue, cream and other flavors. Perez offers them in individual bite sizes as well as larger ones. Perez creates the pavlovas and other cafe desserts daily in her cafe kitchen.

Delicate meringue desserts with international flair are taking center stage at a new Homewood bakery and cafe that blends Latin American heritage with European-inspired pastry artistry.

Longtime Homewood residents Reina Perez and her husband, Jose Raita, launched Dolce Pavlovas BHM in November at 1919 28th Ave. S. The elevated dessert experience pairs elegant pavlovas with a welcoming neighborhood cafe atmosphere rooted in community and craft.

“We chose Birmingham because it’s a warm and welcoming city with a growing appreciation for small, local businesses,” said Perez, who has lived in Homewood with Raita for seven years. “Homewood, in particular, seemed like a perfect place for us to build something meaningful.”

Their specialty — and namesake — is the pavlova, a light meringue-based dessert that’s crisp on the outside and soft in the center, traditionally topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit.

The dessert was first created in the 1920s in honor of the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova after she toured in Australia and New Zealand. The recipe is said to have been inspired by the lightness and airiness of her dancing and the essence of a tutu. It’s become popular in some Latin American countries, including Venezuela, with regional fusion flavor twists.

“We chose pavlovas because they represent elegance, creativity and joy,” said Perez, who crafts the desserts each day. “They let us showcase fresh ingredients, international inspiration and our love for baking in every piece.”

Since opening in November, the couple has watched the community embrace their signature desserts, which they believe are the first “pavs” offered in the area.

“So far, our pavlovas have definitely been the customer favorite, especially our signature flavors like Nutella, caramel and Black Forest,” Perez said. “People love how light and airy they are while still being rich and indulgent.”

Other menu standouts include classic cheesecakes and mil hojas — a Latin American-style puff pastry layered with dulce de leche — as well as savory options like flaky croissants and robust coffee and espresso drinks. They also offer savory lunch and breakfast items, including Venezuelan empanadas, to balance out the sweet offerings.

Dolce Pavlovas is open Tuesday to Saturday, 3-9 p.m., and is becoming a favorite evening option for nontraditional fare.

“We’ve truly loved being in Homewood,” Perez said. “The community has been incredibly supportive, kind and welcoming. People here really value small businesses and quality — and that means so much to us.”

Looking ahead, Perez and Raita hope to continue growing and adding new creations to their case while becoming a destination for the community.

“We’re excited to keep bringing new flavors and creating a place where people can gather, relax and enjoy something special,” Perez said. “Dolce Pavlovas is not just about desserts — it’s about creating moments and memories.”