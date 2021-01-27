Neighbor-owned ice cream shop opening in West Homewood

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Michael Eady. Although the storefront at 715 Oak Grove Roadwill remain an ice cream shop, the inside willlook much different, and there will be a walk-upservice window. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Michael Eady. Although the storefront at 715 Oak Grove Roadwill remain an ice cream shop, the inside willlook much different, and there will be a walk-upservice window. Prev Next

More than a dozen West Homewood families are coming together to invest in a new business in their neighborhood.

The business will be Neighbors Ice Cream and will be in the former Magic City Sweet Ice location at 715 Oak Grove Road. The shop will serve a variety of flavors of ice cream, candy and other sweets.

Michael Eady, a spokesman for the group, said his family has lived in West Homewood for almost five years. During his time in the neighborhood, he said he remembers frequently visiting Magic City Sweet Ice.

“I’ve got four young kids, so you can’t go to Patriot Park without your kids begging to go to Magic City Sweet Ice,” he said. “We definitely went there a lot.”

The same can be said for many of the other families invested in Neighbors, Eady said. They also spent years taking their families to the ice cream shop on Oak Grove Road. So when the family-owned Italian ice cream shop announced at the end of 2019 it would be closing, these West Homewood neighbors decided to open their own ice cream shop.

“Several of us were friends,” Eady said. “Ultimately a few months back, I came to the conclusion that I thought this would be a neat concept to have an ice cream shop that’s owned by the community.”

Eady hosted a small group of neighbors in his backyard and shared his idea. When he asked the others if they would be interested, he got an “overwhelmingly positive” response, he said.

“From there, it went to ‘This person knows this person who might also want to be involved,’” he said. “The original goal was to have 10 families. We had a little bit more of a positive response than we thought. So we expanded it to 15 families involved.”

Eady, who lives a block away from the shop, said it’s a family-centric neighborhood with “kids everywhere.” This is one of the reasons he wanted the location to remain an ice cream shop, he said.

“We wanted to do something we felt like there was a need for in the neighborhood,” he said. “We’ve had two new restaurants pop up here in the last couple of years with Seeds and GM Pizzeria that the neighborhood loves and loves to support, and we felt like if there was something missing, it was an ice cream shop. It wouldn’t compete with anything here — we didn’t want to do that.”

The 15 families involved aren’t just investing in an ice cream shop, though — they’re investing in the neighborhood, Eady said.

“There’s kind of built-in accountability,” hesaid. “Your customers are your neighbors, and you want your neighbors to be happy, right? You want to treat them well. That’s a big part of the DNA of the job. There’s going to be a very high level of customer service.”

While it’s impossible to know everyone’s name, he said he anticipates employees will be able to call many of the customers by name.

“We want people to come in and feel welcome,” he said. “If I walk into the shop, I want the person scooping ice cream to say, ‘Hey Michael, how are y’all doing? Say hey to the kids,’ and those types of things.”

Although the storefront is remaining an ice cream shop, Eady said the storefront was gutted and renovated and won’t look anything like Magic City Sweet Ice. There will be picnic tables in the front of the shop in addition to some indoor seating. The shop will also have a walk-up service window. He said he anticipates an early 2021 opening.

Visit neighborshwd.com for more information.