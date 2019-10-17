Nations Boutique finds new home in Homewood

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Lisa Ann Muir-Taylor inside her Homewood locationof Nations Boutique on 18th Street. The name Nations comes from Matthew 28:11, when Jesus said to make disciples of all nations.

It was at a Rolling Stones concert when she was 27 that a stranger gave Lisa Ann Muir-Taylor a paper that read, “He will never leave you or forsake you.”

At the time, Muir-Taylor said she didn’t know the Lord, but those words spoke to her spirit.

While listening to radio personality Rick Burgess share a message at his son Bronner’s funeral service in January 2008, he mentioned that 93% of Christians never share their faith. It was then that Muir-Taylor prayed for God to use her to impact his kingdom.

“This is the mission He gave me: that women are beautiful and we are made in His image,” Muir-Taylor said. “Our vision and mission is that it’s what you did in clothes makes you beautiful.”

Twenty years after that Rolling Stones concert, Muir-Taylor was inspired to start her own women’s clothing company. It was formerly called Nations Outfitters but is now known as Nations Boutique. Like someone at the concert did for her, she now shares scripture with others, sewing a scripture imprinted fabric in all of the clothing she sells.

The Bible verse, taken from Colossians 3:12, reminds the wearer to “clothe themselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.”

The name Nations comes from Matthew 28:11, when Jesus said to make disciples of all nations. Muir-Taylor said she is also hoping that as the company grows, they represent different ministries in many nations.

Four years ago, in August 2015, Muir-Taylor opened her warehouse on Alabama 119. It quickly morphed into a retail store and was first open two days per week, then four and now six.

Although she had thoughts of opening a second location, she didn’t know if she’d have the energy or manpower to make it happen.

After looking at a space on 18th Street in Homewood, which is now home to Cookie Fix, she decided that wasn’t the right fit. But when the location next to it opened a while later, she knew it was the place for her. Her next hurdle was finding someone to run the store who loved people and loved the Lord.

After seeing the space on a Thursday, the following Monday a customer at the 119 location told Muir-Taylor about a friend who was moving back to Alabama that may be a good fit. That friend was Caleigh Coshatt, who graduated with Muir-Taylor’s daughter at Briarwood Christian School.

“Our hope is that women find something that suits their size and shape, and Caleigh is really good at that,” Muir-Taylor said.

At the end of each season, Nations gives back a percentage of their earnings to the places they partner with both locally and internationally. Some of the local spots include The Red Barn, King’s Home, The Well House and Vapor Ministries.

Nations opened its Homewood location July 29. Muir-Taylor said she has seen many new customers, as well as some from her Alabama 119 location. Their online side of the business is on hold now, but should be back up and running in January. In the meantime, customers can still shop through their Instagram by sending a direct message.

Muir-Taylor said there is a lot to do as a shop owner, but she still loves to work the floor and be with her customers. She said while she loves fashion, what she loves most is people and reminding them that Jesus loves them.

As far as adding a third location, Muir-Taylor said she will take that as it comes.

“As an empty nester, I have more time now,” she said. “I feel like I am doing what I'm supposed to be doing, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy, but that's part of life and being obedient.”