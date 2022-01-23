Nadeau Furniture moves into former Cahaba Cycles space

× Expand Rendering courtesy of Powers and Associates. A rendering shows the design for Nadeau Furniture’s new storefront in the former Cahaba Cycles location on 18th Street South.

Nadeau Furniture on 18th Street South is moving to the former Cahaba Cycles space, expecting to open the first week of March, said Jackie Mackin, store manager for Nadeau Furniture.

Cahaba Cycles moved out at the end of November, with construction to restore the building starting in December, she said.

“We wanted a larger footprint,” Mackin said. “The opportunity presented itself when Cahaba made the move. We knew we wanted to stay in the downtown area, and it just seemed like a good fit since it gives us 1,000 more square feet, we don’t have to have the upstairs any longer, and we’ll have the parking in the back. We’ve always wanted to be in the heart of it all.”

Mackin said she had no intention of moving out of Homewood. She grew up in Homewood, lives in Homewood and her children go to Shades Cahaba Elementary school, which is where Mackin went to school.

The former Cahaba Cycles space has been a bicycle and hobby shop for at least 50 years, said Cliff Murphy, project manager at Powers and Associates. Before Cahaba Cycles moved into the space, it was previously Homewood Theatre, he said.

Homewood Theatre opened its doors in the late 1920s but closed in the mid 1960s, Murphy said.

“Walter [Busenlehner] had been looking to relocate his business (a successful bicycle toy and hobby shop) from downtown Birmingham to Homewood,” Murphy said. “Walter purchased the old theater along with the adjacent building (Elmore’s) which is currently Homewood Toy & Hobby Shop. These two buildings operated as one business for a number of years.”

Busenlehner’s daughter, Tricia McCain, now operates Homewood Toy and Hobby and has been renting out the Cahaba Cycles space until they moved, Murphy said.

“We have gutted the interior and will start framing up some new walls soon; although, only 20% of the space will be built out. This includes a loading ramp area, two new restrooms and an upper level office that overlooks the floor below,” Murphy said. “The majority of the space will remain open to maximize retail area while also highlighting structural and architectural elements from the old theater. This incredible history has been hiding away unseen for a half-century.”