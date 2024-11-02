Mountain Brook Business Happenings November 2024

Coming Soon

Urban Hai plans to open at 1903 29th Ave. S. in Homewood by the end of the year. The space was previously occupied by Michael’s Steakhouse, in the lower level of the Aloft Hotel. Owned by chef Hai Wang and restaurateur Gary Lin, the Atlanta-based restaurant offers customers traditional Chinese dishes and Szechuan-style cuisine.

Eighteen South is opening the store’s second location soon at The Edge in Homewood. The store offers men a premium variety of up-and-coming brands, with apparel for every occasion. Follow the store’s Instagram account at instagram.com/eighteen_southhwd for official opening day information.

The second location for Freddy’s Bistro and Bar opened in Homewood this past summer. Customers can dine in on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. and on Sunday for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 205-704-4526

News and Accomplishments

All locations of Hero Doughnuts & Buns restaurants in Alabama, including the one at 1726 28th Ave. S. in Homewood, have expanded their hours and now are serving dinner. The new hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. New menu items include fried pork chop sandwiches, fried bologna sandwiches and cucumber tomato salad. Hero Doughnuts & Buns also has locations in Hoover, Trussville and Railroad Park in Birmingham. 205-623-1017

The Pink Tulip, a locally owned fashion boutique on 18th Street South, held a grand opening for a 2,000-square-foot second location in The Grove shopping center at 5533 Grove Blvd., next to Pivot Fitness and Popshelf, on Oct. 5. 205-821-1226

David and Leah Knight, owners of Homewood-based Bandwagon, are Alabama’s 2024 Gee Emerging Retailers of the Year. The sports boutique opened in 2021 and specializes in custom community and lifestyle apparel for toddlers through adults. It caters to teams of all ages at its two local stores in Homewood and Vestavia Hills. Store hours at both locations are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday until 5 p.m. 205-834-8976

Anniversaries

Homewood has been home to the party decor destination Celebrate Birmingham for two years now. The business carries party supplies for purchase or rental, including balloon arches, chairs, columns, banners, streamers, decorative paper products and more. Customers can visit the shop at 1743 Reese St. Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. or by appointment. Custom installations are all done by appointment only. 205-440-2184

Sasquatch Toys and Comics, 145 Citation Court, has been open in Homewood for one year. The store carries an extensive collection of both modern and vintage toys and comics. Classic toy and comic collectors can buy and sell at the shop, adding to the variety of GI Joe, Star Wars, Star Trek and Marvel items, just to name a few. The store is open Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. 205-452-0307

Cowlicks, 1923 29th Ave. S., is celebrating one year in Homewood. The salon is the first of its kind in Homewood, offering services specifically for children. Kids can enjoy the warm and friendly space while they receive their first haircut, trim, wash and blow dry and more. The salon is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday until 3 p.m. 205-747-0592

The Taco Mama franchise is celebrating 13 years in business. The restaurant's original location opened in November 2011, in Mountain Brook's Crestline Village. Since then, the restaurant has expanded to 10 locations, including on Oxmoor Road in Homewood. Taco Mama is known for “Build Your Own” tacos, quesadillas, burritos, bowls and an extensive margarita menu. The Oxmoor Road location is open 11 a..m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 8 p.m. Sunday. 205-414-0441