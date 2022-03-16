Members learn leadership at Chamber of Commerce luncheon

× Expand Photo by Eric Taunton Starnes Media Cindy Collier, president and CEO of Collier Leadership, talks to Chamber Commerce members at its monthly luncheon at The Club on March 15, 2022. Photo by Eric Taunton

Cindy Collier shared her expertise on how to be an effective leader in business at this month’s Chamber of Commerce luncheon at The Club in Homewood on Tuesday, March 15.

Collier, president and founder of Collier Leadership Consulting, shared with chamber members the qualities of good leaders including building relationships with people, leading change and thinking critically, among others.

Building connections, trust and respect with customers and employees are crucial, she said..

“They [researchers] found that connection, respect and trust showed up in three specific circles,” Collier said. “One is in the workplace with your peers, another with your followers and another in your external networks. This can include your family, your friends and social networks.”

Good leaders also recognize and celebrate the strengths, contributions and experiences of other people which also helps to build relationships, she said.

Effective leaders also create a “culture of learning” in the workplace and “develop people,” Collier said.

“Leadership development goes beyond skilled training,” Collier said. “It goes beyond skill and knowledge and into a culture of learning and development that enhances the overall employee experience.”

There’s a difference between a mentor and a coach, she said. Company leadership should not just be managers but also coaches to their employees, she said.

A mentor shares their knowledge and experience with a mentee, Collier said, while a coach knows that the answers are within the people they are coaching and to ask engaging questions to invoke those responses.

“Managers manage processes, leaders lead people,” Collier said. “There’s a very distinct difference there.”

Exceptional leaders also communicate clearly, she said. The best way to communicate clearly is by asking questions, Collier said.

“Our natural tendency as leaders is to give instructions, to do far more talking than listening,” Collier said. “To an exceptional leader, communication is far more than conveying ideas… Who better than your team or your colleagues to talk about things?”

She said in larger organizations, the person that knows the most is the person that is closest to the work.

Bank tellers, she used as an example, will have a lot more ideas of how to make that area of the business better than “a senior manager in a corner office.”

Leaders should also find what their communication style is, Collier said, which can be determined via personality assessments.

“A communication assessment can really help you as an individual discover your strengths, your behavior and communication styles, your professional work style, how you perceive yourself and how others perceive you and also how you respond in times of stress,” Collier said.

Collier said good leaders always hold themselves accountable first and then other employees, she said. Leaders should hold themselves accountable to goals, metrics and their own leadership growth, Collier said.

“I think ownership is also important,” Collier said. “It’s important to own the things that you’re accountable for.”

It’s also important for employees to “own” their career decisions, he said. She said she held herself accountable for her own professional growth by being a part of leadership programs such as John Maxwell Certification Program and Toastmasters International.

“I encourage you to own your development,” Collier said. “Whether it’s your career, your leadership development, personal development and growth, whatever it is for you.”