Homewood medical practice celebrates 50 years

Mayfair Medical Group celebrated its 50-year anniversary as a pediatric practice on June 25.

The practice was originally founded in Homewood in 1971 by Drs. Frank Waldo, Harry Register and Harry Bagby. Dr. Tommy Amason joined them in 1972. Mayfair was purchased by Children’s of Alabama in 1997. Staff, physicians, members of Children’s of Alabama leadership and retired employees including co-founder Register attended the celebration at Mayfair Medical Group to commemorate the anniversary.

“We are proud of the excellent care provided by Mayfair Medical Group," said Sandy Thurmond, vice president of primary care services at Children’s of Alabama. "For 50 years they have been and will continue to be a valued member and resource to their community. They safely provided almost 22,000 patient visits last year, even with pandemic conditions.”

"Mayfair’s eight board-certified pediatricians provide excellent care for children from birth through college years," the company said in a statement. "Their goal is to make patient visits as pleasant and stress-free as possible while providing excellent care. The well-trained staff at Mayfair has served families in Birmingham and surrounding communities for sick and well visits including immunizations over the last 50 years.

"Mayfair Medical Group is proud of their recognition as a Patient Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition is awarded when a practice meets certain standards that emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care. This recognition allows the practice to support their patients through access, communication and patient involvement."

Mayfair Medical Group is located at 3401 Independence Drive in Homewood.

Physicians on staff are:

Christina B. Fettig, MD

Stacey Gilbert, MD, FAAP

Judith Habeeb, MD, FAAP

Jennifer E. McCain, MD, FAAP

Kristin F. Mizerany, MD

Elizabeth G. Peters, MD, FAAP

Jamie L. Powell, MD, MPH, FAAP

Gretel L. Russell, MD, FAAP

Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient, outpatient and primary care throughout central Alabama. Ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state. Children’s is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children’s full-time physicians as well as private practicing community physicians.

— Submitted by Jody Seal