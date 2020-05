×

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opened May 28 in the former Holler & Dash space on 18th Street.

The restaurant menu includes biscuits, bowls, waffles, coffee and more.

“As our CEO likes to say, we’re not a restaurant, we’re a community store that sells food,” Harrington said. “We’re here to be a community hub.”

