Maine lobsters coming to Assistance League

Chairman Melinda Thornbury, Rochelle Simms, and Jan Service wrapping up the steamed lobsters.

Order by May 1 and pick them up on Friday, May 7, by using the drive through pickup. At pickup time, drive to the back of the Assistance League Birmingham’s building between 3-6 p.m., and someone will be waiting to hand the wrapped lobsters to you as you drive through.

Assistance League is located at 1755 Oxmoor Road on the southwest corner of 18th Street and Oxmoor Road in Homewood. Lobsters are $25 each.

To place your order, call 205-870-5555 or come by into The Shops at the same address and order your lobsters.

"They are always delicious and a popular yearly event," the Assistance League said in a release. "All proceeds benefit our philanthropic programs that serve children and seniors in Alabama. It couldn’t be easier and all for a good cause. We will be sitting on the back porch waiting for you."

— Submitted by Jan Service.