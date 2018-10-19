Magazine shows off Homewood talent this month at new Inspiration Home

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jean Allsopp. An interior view of the home at 321 Woodland Drive that is scheduled to be the Birmingham Home & Garden magazine Inspiration Home for 2018.

Each year, Birmingham Home & Garden magazine hosts an open house and charity fundraiser at a newly built house called its Inspiration Home.

In 2018, the ninth annual Inspiration Home is located in Homewood. The house, at 321 Woodland Drive, will be open Nov. 1-25 for tours. The hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, except Thanksgiving Day, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

This Inspiration Home is a departure for Birmingham Home & Garden, which has typically partnered with contractors and architects to build homes in planned communities like Ross Bridge and The Preserve, according to editor Cathy Still McGowin.

“This year, we were excited to do something different by building a house on an established street in Homewood,” McGowin said.

But the purpose of the Inspiration Home remains the same — to show off local vendors and design talent, she said. About 40 sponsors took part in building this year’s home, including firms providing windows, doors, lumber, concrete, paint and furnishings. The contractor was Francis Bryant Construction, and the architectural firm was Long & Long Design.

The two-story house has a first-floor master suite and three bedrooms upstairs, as well as an open floor plan, multiple porches and a scullery.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to two charity sponsors — The Wellhouse and Magic City Woodworks — according to McGowin. The Wellhouse, in Odenville, provides a safe home for women who’ve been exploited by human trafficking. Magic City Woodwork helps young apprentices learn job and life skills.

Tickets to the Inspiration Home are $10. They’re available at eventbrite.com and at the door.