Liz Lane Gallery to benefits Black Warrior Riverkeeper with Valentine-themed event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Liz Lane Gallery The Liz Lane Gallery will host a Valentine art event benefiting the Black Warrior Riverkeeper on Feb. 8.

Black Warrior Riverkeeper will partner with several regional artists including Liz Lane, Joan Curtis, Lorrie Lane, Sister Art Pottery and many more for a public event called “My Heart through Art” on Friday, Feb. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event will be held at Liz Lane Gallery, 1923 29th Ave. S. in Homewood and feature a large collection of postcard-sized art, perfect for sending to one’s Valentine.

Original works, including paper, ceramic and canvas pieces, will begin at $20. Each artist has donated work for this show, so all sales from this collection will go directly to Black Warrior Riverkeeper.

The event is free and features wine and hors d’oeuvres, but optional donations to Black Warrior Riverkeeper will be accepted.

The collection will be available for purchase the night of the show through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. A full list of participating artists will be available at lizlanegallery.com on Feb. 1.

The Black Warrior Riverkeeper’s mission is to protect and restore the Black Warrior River and its tributaries. The citizen-based nonprofit organization promotes clean water throughout the Black Warrior River watershed.

Submitted by Liz Lane Gallery